The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

James R. Conway, 47, 17300 block of Sabrina Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $17,500.

Marilee Joy Wilkie, 23, 3500 block of Pinetree St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Holly Ann King, 49, 21300 block of Coulton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of a condition for pretrial release, tampering with a witness and violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: none.

Jeraldo Mendoza, 34, 22000 block of Belinda Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and aggravated assault. Bond: none.

Jonathan Thomas Kupchik, 36, 3300 block of Sunrise Trail, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Thomas Edmond Cetnar, Jr., 19, 23100 block of Newcon Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Ashley Jo Anderson, 33, 2500 block of Trianna St., North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband into a county detention facility, tamper with or fabricate physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, violation of probation and false identification given to a law enforcement officer. Bond: none.


Shelby Evelyn Lewis, 25, 3900 block of Beeber St., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

Jackie Steve Palon III, 24, 3000 block of Traverse Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

John Williams, 26, 800 block of E. Second St., Englewood. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

Eric Travis Sickler, 33, 10000 block of Tramore Ave., Englewood. Charges: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: none.

Salvatore Francis Dietrick, 44, of Cape Coral. Charges: petty theft. Bond: $1,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Ellen Patricia Prentky, 50, 2300 block of Vedado St., North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $5,000.

— Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments