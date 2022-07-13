The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Jose Antonio La Fosse Espada, 48, 700 block of Hazel Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $8,500.

Seth Tyler Chancy, 23, 2100 block of Mark Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

Phillip Wallace Stauderman, 57, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: none.

Bryan Herian Perez Carmona, 22, 2500 block of Broad Ranch Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.

Dorothy Joanne Vicknair, 33, 21900 block of Felton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation or community control and two counts violation of pretrial release. Bond: none.

James Scott Pessolano, 49, 4500 block of Luther Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Judena Mae Shafer, 45, unknown block of Bignay Road, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Malorie Carol Johnson, 30, of Fort Myers. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $6,000.

Joseph Winling, 61, 3100 block of 10th Street, Englewood. Charge: shooting or throwing projectile into vehicle or dwelling. Bond: none.

Toribio Pastor-Contreras, 37, 1700 block of NE Wynn Drive, Arcadia. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:


Reuben Rivers, 68, 800 block of Burland Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $3,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Tiffany Adella Demarree, 26, 5000 block of Rhapsody Avenue, North Port. Charges: DUI, refusal to accept citation or post bond, resisting officer without violence, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,240.

Matthew Aaron Spindler, 33, 3600 block of Montclair Circle, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Torry Gedeon, 26, 1300 block of Yorkshire Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by person detained in prison or jail. Bond: $1,500.

David Alan Hillegass, 60, 3500 block of Blitman Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: video voyeurism and stalking. Bond: none.

Rachelle Ann Jones, 45, 2900 block of Parrot Street, North Port. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Dernice Yolanda Spates, 48, 500 block of Bond Street, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.

—Compiled by Frank DiFiore

