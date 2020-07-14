The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Jonathan Wane Williamson, 36, 1500 block of Urmey Lane, North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

Emmanuel Omega Jackson, 37, of Homestead, Florida. Charges: possession of cocaine, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia and false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $11,000.

Anthony Nicholas Moore, 30, 1500 block of Lakeview Place, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $5,000.

Philip Joseph Redoutey, 27, homeless of Englewood. Charges: trespassing. Bond: none.

Neal David Carr, 32, of Cape Coral. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.

Charles Brandon Martin, 40, 6100 block of Rumford St., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Holly Jo Brousseau, 53, 12400 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charges: violation-violation of driver's license restrictions and violation of probation. Bond: none.

Sharron Michon Sandman, 50, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $7,500.

Rosalva Rodriguez, 47, 20300 block of Elrose Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $750.

Christopher Lee Pierce, 30, 300 block of Aylesbury Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.

Dalya Lee Van Fleet, 31, 300 block of Ambler St., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear on felony and two underlying charges. Bond: none.

Jeremiah Daniel Cook, 41, 18100 block of Sinatra Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear on misdemeanor and underlying charge. Bond: none.

Cristopher Armando Quintana, 23, 2100 block of Doria St., Port Charlotte. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).

Abdullah Rashad Dutes, 25, of Miami. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

Catera Chyna Jackson, 21, of Fort Lauderdale. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

Carmen Nazareth Varela Rodriguez, 30, of Cape Coral. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $5,000.

Nikki Lynn Barnard, 36, 23400 block of Charleston Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended and driver present non-current insurance. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Robert Gordon Lauer, 39, 3300 block of Lakeview Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI, DUI damage to property or person of another and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: none.

Ian Freemont Crimi, 44, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: criminal mischief to church, synagogue, mosque or religious article and trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: none.

Marlon Lorenzo Escort, 36, 2500 block of De Garmo St., North Port. Charges: three counts violation of domestic violence injunction. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Jeanne Beth Minnear, 41, 6600 block of Electra Ave., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Richard Peter Zaffuto III, 26, 4000 block of Platt Street, North Port. Charges: obstructing justice-tampering in a misdemeanor proceeding and battery. Bond: none.

Sergey Chelnokov, 33, homeless, North Port. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: two counts of uttering a forged instrument and grand theft). Bond: none.

Matthew James Engott, 34, 23600 block of Waverly Circle, Venice. Charges: petty theft and false ID given to law enforcement. Bond: $1,000.

Genia Krasner, 83, 300 block of San Juan Ave., North Port. Charge: failure to appear (original charge: petty theft). Bond: $2,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Amanda Christine Landron, 24, 1000 block of Elaine St., Venice. Charge: principal to home invasion robbery with weapon. Bond: none.

Marran Kathleen Light, 27, 3000 block of Lobelia Road, Venice. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: possession of a controlled substance or other). Bond: none. 

Emiliano Morales, 67, 1000 block of Elaine St., Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (diazepam and buprenorphine hydrochloride). Bond: $3,000.

Shawn Neal, 47, 7300 block of Skycrest St., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.

Rena Jean Capasso, 50, 400 block of E. Baffin Drive, Venice. Charges: DUI with damage to property or person, DUI with a blood-alcohol level of .15 or higher or with a person younger than 18 in the vehicle, and leaving the scene of a crash involving damage. Bond: $740.

Deandre Yael Evans, 38, 400 block of Shady Lawn Ave., Nokomis. Charges: eight counts of dealing or trafficking in stolen property and eight counts of false owner info for pawned items. Bond: $90,000.

Michael Duane Good, 40, 700 block of Suffolk Circle, Nokomis. Charge: violation of probation (original charges: trafficking in stolen property and grand theft). Bond: none.

— Compiled by Anne Easker and Christy Feinberg

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments