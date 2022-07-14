The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Christina Grace Casella, 22, of Venice. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Dariel Gonzales, 28, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $500.
• Heather Lyn Oberg, 44, 7400 block of Sea Mist Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $12,500.
• Michael Paul Anderson, 41, 1600 block of Oketo Street, North Port. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and four counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Isabela C. Turmero, 56, 12200 block of Durango Avenue, North Port. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $5,000.
• Rosemary Isabel Diaz, 28, of North Fort Myers. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Epifanio Herrera Hernandez, 37, of Immokalee. Charges: operating motor vehicle without valid license and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $2,000.
• Cody Wilburn Barnum, 27, of Farris, Texas. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Michael Antony Boos, 19, 4000 block of Weidman Avenue, North Port. Charges: battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Bond: $1,000.
• Mandi Marie Gress, 32, 3600 block of Montclair Circle, North Port. Charge: larceny. Bond: $120.
• Dilan Micheil Grimmett, 20, unknown block of Collingswood Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Krystle Lynn Coultas, 38, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of retail theft. Bond: $3,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Orlando Lombard, 25, 300 block of San Marino Avenue, North Port. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.
• Emily Ann Metzler, 24, 300 block of San Lorenzo Drive, North Port. Charge: grant theft. Bond: $1,500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Michael Alan Feister, 59, 4900 block of NW Royal Palm Drive, Arcadia. Charges: fleeing or eluding law enforcement and violation of probation and community control. Bond: none.
• Demetri Lucas Scott, 25, 1900 block of SE Tangelo Drive, Arcadia. Charges: criminal mischief, resisting officer without violence, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Gerald Scott Heine, 61, 300 block of Singleton Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.