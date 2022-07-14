The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Christina Grace Casella, 22, of Venice. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

• Dariel Gonzales, 28, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $500.

• Heather Lyn Oberg, 44, 7400 block of Sea Mist Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $12,500.

• Michael Paul Anderson, 41, 1600 block of Oketo Street, North Port. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and four counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.

• Isabela C. Turmero, 56, 12200 block of Durango Avenue, North Port. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $5,000.

• Rosemary Isabel Diaz, 28, of North Fort Myers. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.

• Epifanio Herrera Hernandez, 37, of Immokalee. Charges: operating motor vehicle without valid license and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $2,000.

• Cody Wilburn Barnum, 27, of Farris, Texas. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Michael Antony Boos, 19, 4000 block of Weidman Avenue, North Port. Charges: battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Bond: $1,000.

• Mandi Marie Gress, 32, 3600 block of Montclair Circle, North Port. Charge: larceny. Bond: $120.


• Dilan Micheil Grimmett, 20, unknown block of Collingswood Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Krystle Lynn Coultas, 38, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of retail theft. Bond: $3,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Orlando Lombard, 25, 300 block of San Marino Avenue, North Port. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.

• Emily Ann Metzler, 24, 300 block of San Lorenzo Drive, North Port. Charge: grant theft. Bond: $1,500.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Michael Alan Feister, 59, 4900 block of NW Royal Palm Drive, Arcadia. Charges: fleeing or eluding law enforcement and violation of probation and community control. Bond: none.

• Demetri Lucas Scott, 25, 1900 block of SE Tangelo Drive, Arcadia. Charges: criminal mischief, resisting officer without violence, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Gerald Scott Heine, 61, 300 block of Singleton Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

—Compiled by Frank DiFiore

