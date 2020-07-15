The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

William Michael Orosz Jr., 56, 15300 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: burglary of dwelling or structure causing damage more than $1,000, grand theft more than $5,000 less than $10,000, and criminal mischief more than $1,000 damage. Bond: none.

Anthony Benjamin Miller, 38, 600 block of Ennis Terrace NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Luis Yamil Centeno Del Valle, 48, 700 block of Jarvis St., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery second or subsequent offense. Bond: none.

Victor Manuel Gomez, 23, of Plant City. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Joseph Frank Mendez Jr., 52, of Lansing, Ill. Charge: larceny petty theft 2nd degree 1st offense. Bond: $1,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Amanda Christine Landron, 24, 1000 block of Elaine Street, Venice. Charge: principal to home invasion robbery with weapon. Bond: none.

Marran Kathleen Light, 27, 3000 block of Lobelia Road, Venice. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: possession of a controlled substance or other). Bond: none.

Emiliano Morales, 67, 1000 block of Elaine Street, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (diazepam and buprenorphine hydrochloride). Bond: $3,000.

Shawn Neal, 47, 7300 block of Skycrest Street, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.

Rena Jean Capasso, 50, 400 block of E. Baffin Drive, Venice. Charges: DUI with damage to property or person, DUI with a blood-alcohol level of .15 or higher or with a person younger than 18 in the vehicle, and leaving the scene of a crash involving damage. Bond: $740.

Deandre Yael Evans, 38, 400 block of Shady Lawn Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: eight counts of dealing or trafficking in stolen property and eight counts of false owner info for pawned items. Bond: $90,000.

Michael Duane Good, 40, 700 block of Suffolk Circle, Nokomis. Charge: violation of probation (original charges: trafficking in stolen property and grand theft). Bond: none.

— Compiled by Anne Easker and Christy Feinberg.

