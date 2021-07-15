The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Fatou Prentice, 39, 700 block of Coronado Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of contempt of court. Bond: none.
Kevin Lawrence Prentice, 50, 700 block of Coronado Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: Charges: two counts of contempt of court. Bond: none.
Leann Marie Chiasson, 34, 700 block of Agabedis Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
Dustin Allen Luther, 30, 100 block of McCall Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $5,500.
DeJesus Maurice Kelly, 43, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,000.
Adam John Magnan, 26, 500 block of Springlake Blvd. N.W., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Jewel Lynn Faith Klein, 27, 21600 block of Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear on felony and two underlying charges. Bond: none.
Dwight Washington White, 39, 200 block of Dorchester St., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear on felony charges and two underlying charges: Bond: none.
Jacquelynn Lachell Miller, 40, 22200 block of Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Glenn Harry Hoffner Jr., 28, 21400 block of Mallory Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
James Robert Koch, 26, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Michael Christopher Chaney, 26, 5500 block of Kempson Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Aaron Cody Hoffner, 24, 1100 block of Nackman Road, North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Vanessa Anne Buzbee, 23, 4800 block of Eldron Ave., North Port. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $10,500.
William Russell Voswinkel Jr., 31, 11000 block of Pendleton Ave., Englewood. Charges: corruption by threat of public servant, aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill, and possession of a firearm, weapon or ammunition by a Florida convicted felon. Bond: $18,500.
Robert Francis Tatarcyk, 38, 10100 block of Quimber Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of a drug paraphernalia, fabrication of physical evidence, two counts of possession of controlled substance without a prescription, and two counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
Cynthia Lee Jones, 52, 11200 block of S.W. Cedar Ave., Arcadia. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, grand theft from a person 65 years of age or older, and four counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Derek Michael Sonatore, 34, 1700 block of Napoleon Road, North Port. Charge: arrest out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
David John Berry, 64, address unknown. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Kedeisha Clarke Henderson, 33, 3100 block of Cascabel Terrace, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
