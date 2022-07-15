The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Joni Lane Cooley, 46, of Vicksburg, Mississippi. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $5,000.
• Kristavia Jyteria Karess Smith, 24, 800 block of Burland Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $4,000.
• Kassandra Rose Dawson, 29, 11300 block of Eighth Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft and burglary. Bond: $8,500.
• Thomas Hallwas, 66, 3400 block of Edgehill Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $2,000.
• Steven Douglas Holton, 53, 22400 block of Catherine Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: $10,000.
• John Patrick Kennedy, 66, first block of Orlando Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
• Rocco Tomys Chirieleison, 62, 6800 block of Van Camp Street, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• George Edward Lebline Jr., 58, 1300 block of Saretta Terrace, North Port. Charges: arrest on two out of county warrants. Bond: $863.
• David Lee King, 61, 1700 block of Edison Drive, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Linda Norman Hiser, 73, of Palm City, Florida. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Dmarria Marie Archer, 18, 11600 block of Monument Drive, North Port. Charges: theft of credit card, possession of stolen credit or debit card, fraudulent use of another's ID without consent, and fraudulent use of credit card. Bond: $5,000.
• Lynette Jean Dykhouse, 69, 5200 block of Linda Drive, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Exavier Allen Mason, 19, 4700 block of Saladino Avenue, North Port. Charge: possession of stolen credit or debit card. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Thomas Russell Brashear, 76, 9800 block of Nostalgia Place, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Laura Santos, 43, 4700 block of Greenbriar Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
• Dernice Yolanda Spates, 48, 500 block of Bond Street, Arcadia. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $2,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Bernard L Helmbright, 52, 11200 block of SW Cedar Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of felony failure to appear. Bond: $4,000.
• Benjamin Franklin Murrell Rose, 27, 7600 block of SE Stewart Terrace, Arcadia. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, and violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: none.
• Eugene Tovar-Mendez, 34, 3000 block of SW Florida Drive, Arcadia. Charges: fleeing or eluding law enforcement, resisting officer with violence, and two counts of operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $3,240.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Kenya Nakia Morris, 27, of Del Ray Beach, Florida. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.