The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Joni Lane Cooley, 46, of Vicksburg, Mississippi. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $5,000.

• Kristavia Jyteria Karess Smith, 24, 800 block of Burland Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $4,000.

• Kassandra Rose Dawson, 29, 11300 block of Eighth Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft and burglary. Bond: $8,500.

• Thomas Hallwas, 66, 3400 block of Edgehill Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $2,000.

• Steven Douglas Holton, 53, 22400 block of Catherine Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: $10,000.

• John Patrick Kennedy, 66, first block of Orlando Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.

• Rocco Tomys Chirieleison, 62, 6800 block of Van Camp Street, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

• George Edward Lebline Jr., 58, 1300 block of Saretta Terrace, North Port. Charges: arrest on two out of county warrants. Bond: $863.

• David Lee King, 61, 1700 block of Edison Drive, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Linda Norman Hiser, 73, of Palm City, Florida. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Dmarria Marie Archer, 18, 11600 block of Monument Drive, North Port. Charges: theft of credit card, possession of stolen credit or debit card, fraudulent use of another's ID without consent, and fraudulent use of credit card. Bond: $5,000.


• Lynette Jean Dykhouse, 69, 5200 block of Linda Drive, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Exavier Allen Mason, 19, 4700 block of Saladino Avenue, North Port. Charge: possession of stolen credit or debit card. Bond: $1,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Thomas Russell Brashear, 76, 9800 block of Nostalgia Place, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Laura Santos, 43, 4700 block of Greenbriar Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.

• Dernice Yolanda Spates, 48, 500 block of Bond Street, Arcadia. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $2,000.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Bernard L Helmbright, 52, 11200 block of SW Cedar Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of felony failure to appear. Bond: $4,000.

• Benjamin Franklin Murrell Rose, 27, 7600 block of SE Stewart Terrace, Arcadia. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, and violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: none.

• Eugene Tovar-Mendez, 34, 3000 block of SW Florida Drive, Arcadia. Charges: fleeing or eluding law enforcement, resisting officer with violence, and two counts of operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $3,240.

The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Kenya Nakia Morris, 27, of Del Ray Beach, Florida. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

— Compiled by Frank DiFiore

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments