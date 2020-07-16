The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

John Robert Corley Jr., 28, of Spring Hill, Fla. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $75,000.

Nicole April Vela, 40, 1100 block of Rio De Janeiro Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Andrew Mitchell Sinclair, 29, 200 block of Santa Fe St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Barbara Jeanette Allen, 35, of North Fort Myers. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: none.

Walter Mazariegos Lopez, 24, of New Orleans. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Andreus Oliveira Nascimento, 32, of Fort Myers. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Melinda Ann Knott, 41, of Delaware, Ohio. Charges: larceny petty theft, possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,500.

Christopher Lee McCausland, 35, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and convicted felon fails to register. Bond: none.

Steven Neil McBeth, 42, 14200 block of Styraeder Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of carrying concealed weapon unlicensed firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Coulton Michael Granger, 21, 2200 block of Fintonrod St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.

Amanda Kaye Parks, 28, homeless of North Port. Charge: dumping or littering over 500 pounds commercial hazard any amount. Bond: $5,000.

— Compiled by Anne Easker.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments