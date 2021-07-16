The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Abelino Ramiro Perez-Perez, 24, 200 block of Ponce De Leon Avenue, Venice. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Jeremy Wayne Sawyer, 47, 400 block of Seminole Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a U.S. convicted felon, and two counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocation. Bond: none.
Michael Terry Adkins, 43, 100 block of Peace Island Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.
Donna Lynn Giroux, 62, 13500 Keystone Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Louis Dominick Donato, Jr., 50, 14300 block of Newcomb Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and driving without a license-habitual offender. Bond: $5,500.
Destin Lee Nickles, 28, 8000 block of Clyde Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Daren James Tyree, 50, 17800 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Scott S. Miller, 57, 3700 block of El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-state fugitive. Bond: none.
Walter Eugene Kraha, 65, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge and an underlying charge. Bond: none.
Benjamin Warren Sinclair, 39, 6400 block of Facet Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Breana Webb, 29, of Plantation, Florida. Charge: driving while license revoked-habitual offender. Bond: $3,500.
Matthew Castimore, 29, of Pasco. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Lais Farias Voltolini, 23, of Orlando. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Eric Lee Butler, 45, 6800 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, introduction of contraband into a county detention facility and trespassing. Bond: $7,000.
Earl Henry Lapointe II, 49, 2000 block of Laurel Avenue, Englewood. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $1,000.
Marvin Kennedy Liles, Jr., 27, 100 block of W. Langsner Street, Englewood. Charges: possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $7,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
John Daniel Patrick Hayes, 28, 200 block of Santruce Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,500.
Sebastian Devante Lindsey, 26, 1100 block of Belcher Avenue, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Travis Wade Lindsey, 50, 24000 block of Madaca Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
