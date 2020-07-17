The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Jason Shawn Secker, 33, 400 block of Rio de Janiero Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Brandon Lee Logsdon, 29, 2600 block of Lee St., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of vehicle with altered VIN. Bond: none.

Katherine Marie Pendleton, 52, 18400 block of Meyer Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft more than $20,000 less than $100,000. Bond: none.

Ashley Danielle Rivers, 35, 41400 block of Cook Brown Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $500.

Paul Perley Blasco, 45, 35700 block of Washington Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: failure to comply with sex offender registration law. Bond: none.

John Marshall Read, 29, 1100 block of Maple St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.

Maryann Birkigt, 58, 20400 block of Lander Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

David Russell Osborn, 61, 20400 block of Lander Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Robert Lee Boston-Malaspino, 24, 26500 block of Sandhill Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: larceny petty theft third subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.

Kaysen Tyron Naquail Burns, 19, 4200 block of Symco Ave., North Port. Charge: grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $1,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Heather Ann Johnson, 34, 1600 block of Bob O Link Drive, Venice. Charge: probation violation (original charges: sale/manufacture or deliver amphetamine and use two-way communication to commit felony). Bond: none.

Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik.

