The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Jeu'Quann William Ralph, 22, Riverview, Florida. Charges: failure to appear, scheme to defraud and money laundering between $300 and $20,000 in 12 months. Bond: none.

Brittany Rae Prainito, 34, 30100 block of Oil Well Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $13,500.

Kevin Michael Black, 56, 29200 block of Jones Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and convicted felon fails to register. Bond: $20,000.

Stacie Lynn Dalgleish, 58, 600 block of Errol St. NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, introduction of contraband into a county detention facility, possession of drug paraphernalia and nonresident driver license required. Bond: $12,500.

Rachel Maria Hobbic, 44, 1300 block of Waterside St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

Tara Marie Blasi, 29, 17200 block of Ursula Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $1,500.

Joel David Owens Sr., 49, 19500 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $33,500.

John Joseph Richards, 60, 1400 block of Lullaby St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

Nicholas Emmanuel Tsourakis, 30, 3400 block of Normandy Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling while unarmed and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $7,500.

James Duncan Goin, 20, Orlando. Charge: BUI. Bond: $500.

Jesse Rey Solomon, 22, 11000 block of Pendelton Ave., Englewood. Charges: DUI, knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked, and fail to register motor vehicle. Bond: $4,500.

Klayton Lee Keesling, 37, Cape Coral. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

John Joseph Quinn III, 45, Cape Coral. Charge: littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:


Paul Scott Kessinger, 45, 3800 block of Tripoli Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.

Taylor Lee Hendrix, 28, 2700 block of Charlene St., Punta Gorda. Charges: criminal mischief and battery. Bond: $3,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Kyle Auman, 36, 4500 block of Ulster Ave., North Port. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Bond: $120.

Christopher Michael Casel, 31, 4600 block of N. Cranberry Blvd., North Port. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $120.

Karen Kay Combs, 47, 1700 block of Highlands Road, Osprey. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug equipment and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,500.

Laura Sue Curtiss, 49, 400 block of Zephyr Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation (original charge: DUI). Bond: none.

Frantz Jean Good, 31, Riverfront Drive, Venice. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Bond: $120.

Richard Lee Landis, 57, 300 block of Villanova Road, Venice. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked-third or subsequent violation. Bond: $1,500.

Dustin Allen Luther, 30, 13100 block of S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of contempt of court. Bond: $5,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Leeanne Jewell Horsman, 32, 6000 block of Deming Ave., North Port. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.

Zackary Bryan Peirson, 25, 5700 block of Greenwood Ave., North Port. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for violation of probation. Bond: none.

