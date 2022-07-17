The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Christopher Lee Lacey, 31, 11200 block of Grapefruit Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
Laura England, 37, 1500 block of Abscott St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Bruce Edward Cuthbert, Jr., 45, 1000 block of Veronica St., Port Charlotte. Charges: false identification given to law enforcement officer and arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Emory Dwayne Duggar, 45, 6100 block of Gillot Blvd., 6100 block of Gillot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Joanne Marlene Stone, 42, 300 block of Dorchester St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of a firearm or ammunition by a U.S. convicted felon, and driving with a suspended license, habitual felon. Bond: $15,000.
Lee-Anne Webster, 38, 4100 block of Library St., Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Makayla Renae Meng, 22, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: fraudulent use of credit cards, two or more times; and theft of credit card, loss, mislaid or delivered by mistake. Bond: $3,500.
Kathryn Brock, 27, of Naples. Charges: disorderly intoxication and trespassing on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: $3,500.
Christopher Oliver Conde, 26, 4300 block of Worchester Drive, Lakewood Ranch. Charges: convicted felon fails to register and arrest on out of warrant. Bond: none.
Erik Mathias Thompson, 34, of Clearwater. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
Justin Ray Ganske, 29, 2500 block of Highway 17 South, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Sabastian Anderson Childress, 22, 4600 block of Italy Ave., North Port. Charges: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Torrey Joseph Ida Suprata, 32, 4600 block of Maralda Ave., North Port. Charges: 4600 block of Maraldo Ave., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Scott Yale Clayman, 54, 11100 block of Carnegie Ave., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Jayci Lane Duke, 23, 200 block of Jessica St., Nokomis. Charges: possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,500.
Judith Ann O'Conner, 35, 100 block of Kenwood Ave., Nokomis. Charges: sale of fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $27,000.
Samantha Wiley, 37, 11700 block of Tempest Harbor Loop, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Juan Hilberto Ayala, 36, 1000 block of S.E. 9th Ave., Arcadia. Charges: aggravated battery, offender knew victim was pregnant; battery; failure to appear; and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $12,620.
Terry Lee Brantley, 48, 400 block of LaSalona Ave., Arcadia. Charges: battery and obstruction of justice, tampering in misdemeanor proceeding. Bond: $51,500.
Bernard L. Helmbright, 52, 11200 block of S.W. Cedar Ave., Arcadia. Charges: two county of failure to appear. Bond: $4,000.
Kenya Nakia Morris, 27, 13500 block of Whippet Way East, Del Ray Beach. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Benjamin Franklin Murrell Rose, 27, 7600 block of S.E. Stewart Terrace, Arcadia. Charges: possession of weapon or ammunition by a Florida convicted felon, pre-trial conditional release violation, possession of drug paraphernalia and battery. Bond: $10,240.
Eugene Tovar-Mendez, 34, 3000 block of S.W. Florida Dive, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, failure to obey law enforcement order to stop and resisting officer with violence.
—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.