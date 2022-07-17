The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Christopher Lee Lacey, 31, 11200 block of Grapefruit Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.

Laura England, 37, 1500 block of Abscott St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Bruce Edward Cuthbert, Jr., 45, 1000 block of Veronica St., Port Charlotte. Charges: false identification given to law enforcement officer and arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Emory Dwayne Duggar, 45, 6100 block of Gillot Blvd., 6100 block of Gillot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Joanne Marlene Stone, 42, 300 block of Dorchester St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of a firearm or ammunition by a U.S. convicted felon, and driving with a suspended license, habitual felon. Bond: $15,000.

Lee-Anne Webster, 38, 4100 block of Library St., Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Makayla Renae Meng, 22, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: fraudulent use of credit cards, two or more times; and theft of credit card, loss, mislaid or delivered by mistake. Bond: $3,500.

Kathryn Brock, 27, of Naples. Charges: disorderly intoxication and trespassing on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: $3,500.

Christopher Oliver Conde, 26, 4300 block of Worchester Drive, Lakewood Ranch. Charges: convicted felon fails to register and arrest on out of warrant. Bond: none.

Erik Mathias Thompson, 34, of Clearwater. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.

Justin Ray Ganske, 29, 2500 block of Highway 17 South, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Sabastian Anderson Childress, 22, 4600 block of Italy Ave., North Port. Charges: violation of probation. Bond: none.


Torrey Joseph Ida Suprata, 32, 4600 block of Maralda Ave., North Port. Charges: 4600 block of Maraldo Ave., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Scott Yale Clayman, 54, 11100 block of Carnegie Ave., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Jayci Lane Duke, 23, 200 block of Jessica St., Nokomis. Charges: possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,500.

Judith Ann O'Conner, 35, 100 block of Kenwood Ave., Nokomis. Charges: sale of fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $27,000.

Samantha Wiley, 37, 11700 block of Tempest Harbor Loop, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Juan Hilberto Ayala, 36, 1000 block of S.E. 9th Ave., Arcadia. Charges: aggravated battery, offender knew victim was pregnant; battery; failure to appear; and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $12,620.

Terry Lee Brantley, 48, 400 block of LaSalona Ave., Arcadia. Charges: battery and obstruction of justice, tampering in misdemeanor proceeding. Bond: $51,500.

Bernard L. Helmbright, 52, 11200 block of S.W. Cedar Ave., Arcadia. Charges: two county of failure to appear. Bond: $4,000.

Kenya Nakia Morris, 27, 13500 block of Whippet Way East, Del Ray Beach. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Benjamin Franklin Murrell Rose, 27, 7600 block of S.E. Stewart Terrace, Arcadia. Charges: possession of weapon or ammunition by a Florida convicted felon, pre-trial conditional release violation, possession of drug paraphernalia and battery. Bond: $10,240.

Eugene Tovar-Mendez, 34, 3000 block of S.W. Florida Dive, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, failure to obey law enforcement order to stop and resisting officer with violence.

—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

