The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Catarino Dario Borjas, 36, of Wauchula, FL. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.

Jayson Rick Piquette, 31, 5600 block of Sabal Palm Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: driving while license suspended and violation of probation. Bond: $500.

Gregory Stuart Gordon, 63, 300 block of Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Dennis L. Cote, 46, 300 block of West Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.

Christopher Michael Danner, 30, 22400 block Central Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.

Austin Wesley Joiner, 30, 1200 block of Oxford Drive, Englewood. Charges: failure to register a motor vehicle and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.

Austin Wesley Joiner, 38, 2800 block of 8th St., Englewood. Charge: possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription. Bond: $750.

Lisa Jackson, 38, 2800 block of 8th St., Englewood. Charge: possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription. Bond: $750.

Gene Paul Porter Sr., 63, 2000 block of Laurel Ave. Englewood. Charge: knowingly driving while license revoked or suspended. Bond: $1,000.

Shawn Ian Nieves, 24, 800 block of W. Pine St., Arcadia. Charges: battery. Bond: $2,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:


Kerra Nichole Bray, 30, 10 block of Sylvania Ave., Englewood. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Rick Michael Dougan, 66, 1100 block of Campagna Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

Joshua Joseph Graff, 38, 12000 block of Granite Woods Lane, Venice. Charges: three counts of out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Roger Brandon Watson, 38, 2800 block of Sean Road, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Clint Anthony Avant, 48, 1500 NE. Hickory St, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.

Marcus Andrew Baker, 31, 2400 block of S.W. Alice Ave, Arcadia. Charges: trespassing and loitering. Bond: $2,500.

Saul Thomas Bernadac, 33, 2100 block of S.E. Carstorm Field Road, Arcadia. Charges: three counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.

Robert David Glasgow, Jr., 25, 5200 block of Simrac St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Marcellous Douglas Hearns, Sr., 61, 1500 block of Arcadia Ave., Arcadia. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond: none.

Issac Joseph Wiley, 20, of Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments