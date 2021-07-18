The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Catarino Dario Borjas, 36, of Wauchula, FL. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
Jayson Rick Piquette, 31, 5600 block of Sabal Palm Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: driving while license suspended and violation of probation. Bond: $500.
Gregory Stuart Gordon, 63, 300 block of Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Dennis L. Cote, 46, 300 block of West Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.
Christopher Michael Danner, 30, 22400 block Central Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
Austin Wesley Joiner, 30, 1200 block of Oxford Drive, Englewood. Charges: failure to register a motor vehicle and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.
Austin Wesley Joiner, 38, 2800 block of 8th St., Englewood. Charge: possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription. Bond: $750.
Lisa Jackson, 38, 2800 block of 8th St., Englewood. Charge: possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription. Bond: $750.
Gene Paul Porter Sr., 63, 2000 block of Laurel Ave. Englewood. Charge: knowingly driving while license revoked or suspended. Bond: $1,000.
Shawn Ian Nieves, 24, 800 block of W. Pine St., Arcadia. Charges: battery. Bond: $2,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Kerra Nichole Bray, 30, 10 block of Sylvania Ave., Englewood. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Rick Michael Dougan, 66, 1100 block of Campagna Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
Joshua Joseph Graff, 38, 12000 block of Granite Woods Lane, Venice. Charges: three counts of out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Roger Brandon Watson, 38, 2800 block of Sean Road, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Clint Anthony Avant, 48, 1500 NE. Hickory St, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
Marcus Andrew Baker, 31, 2400 block of S.W. Alice Ave, Arcadia. Charges: trespassing and loitering. Bond: $2,500.
Saul Thomas Bernadac, 33, 2100 block of S.E. Carstorm Field Road, Arcadia. Charges: three counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
Robert David Glasgow, Jr., 25, 5200 block of Simrac St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Marcellous Douglas Hearns, Sr., 61, 1500 block of Arcadia Ave., Arcadia. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond: none.
Issac Joseph Wiley, 20, of Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.