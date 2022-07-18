The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Kevin Eugene Bradley, 52, of Springhill, Florida. Charges: battery against first responder, resisting officer with violence, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $13,500.

Robert Patrick Staples, 53, 11200 block of Royal Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: threatening an officer with death or serious bodily harm and trespassing. Bond: none.

Andrea Judith Burns, 50, 29500 block of Shell Creek Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Enrique Rosa, 43, 1600 block of Alton Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.

Ariana Slater-Merrill, 19, 20100 block of Holland Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.

Christopher Paul Lester, 28, 20400 block of Albury Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: loitering or prowling and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.

James Benson Lagasse, 44, 7800 block of Rockwell Avenue, North Port. Charge: littering over 500 pounds or commercial waste of any amount. Bond: $5,000.

Santiago Noe Bautista, 19, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: none.


Ryan James Seamon, 33, of Austin, Texas. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $3,500.

Curtis Cole Castillo-Kuhlman, 29, of Austin, Texas. Charge: possession of blank forged or stolen ID card, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $14,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Rick Michael Dougan, 67, 1100 block of Campagna Lane, North Port. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $1,500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Joel J. Wernick, 21, 1700 block of Alabelle Lane, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.

The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:

Gary Dean Farabee Jr., 18, 400 block of Serena Drive, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

—Compiled by Frank DiFiore

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments