The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Christopher David Derouin, 21, 2100 block of Rio De Janeiro Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: violate domestic violence injunction. Bond: none.
Don Christopher Shane Frazier, 39, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner and exposure of sexual organs. Bond: none.
Richard Emerson Godwin, 25, of Mallory Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, and possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon. Bond: none.
Shaun Clifford Johnson, 35, 1200 block of Ramsdel St., Port Charlotte. Charges: lewd or lascivious molestation victim 12 years of age to 16 years of age. Bond: none.
Hunter Dean Kluttz, 25, of Fort Pierce, Fla. Charge: driving while license suspended 2nd offense. Bond: none.
Catherine Anne O'Neill, 32, 1900 block of Wisconsin Ave., Englewood. Charge: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.
Carlos Manuel Sosa-Lira, 59, of Cape Coral. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.
Donta Antione Blake, 36, of Tampa. Charge: driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: none.
Noelle Joy Maxfield, 28, 12300 block of El Dorado St., North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $500.
Benjamin Dan Voelker, 42, of Cape Coral. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
James Thomas Dethloff, 29, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charges: grand theft more than $750 less than $5,000, criminal mischief $200 and under, possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,120.
Geoffrey W. Smith, 47, 13200 block of Huerta St., Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine). Bond: $1,500.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik.
