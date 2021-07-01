The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Tyrese Jamal Jackson, 20, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear on misdemeanor charges and an underlying charge. Bond: none.

Sarah Beth Duke, 20, 900 block of McMahon Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Bond: $6,000.

Christopher Michael Danner, 30, 22900 block of Central Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: aggravated battery by offender who knew victim was pregnant and petty theft. Bond: $7,500.

Karina Dantin, 18, 21200 block of Greyton Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: falsifying public or court records, unlawful compensation for official behavior, perjury not in an official proceeding. Bond: $6,000.

Corey Ryan Wood, 43, 22100 block of Felton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: tampering with a first-degree felony proceeding and battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Joseph J. Monaco, 35, 5100 block of Marriott Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Christopher Charles Zebley, 35, 7500 block of Raten Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Nazanine Tara Nakamura, 32, 22200 block of Westchester Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: out of county warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.


MIchael George McVey, 54, 6900 block of Roslyn Court, North Port. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Bond: none.

Sean Edward Sewell, 33, of North Fort Myers. Charges: failure to appear on misdemeanor charges and an underlying charge. Bond:

Patrick Wayne Williams, 38, 7100 block of Dateland Street, Englewood. Charges: battery and U.S. Marshal hold. Bond: none.

Todd Joseph Weller, 43, 2000 block of Willow Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Harold Lee Marlowe, 55, 10200 block of Barker Avenue, Englewood. Charge: petty theft. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:

Guy Thomas Houlihan, 68, 1600 block of Shadow Lane, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Keeton Terri Curles, 56, 8300 block of Herbison Avenue, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked, third offense. Bond: $1,500.

Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

