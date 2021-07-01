The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Tyrese Jamal Jackson, 20, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear on misdemeanor charges and an underlying charge. Bond: none.
Sarah Beth Duke, 20, 900 block of McMahon Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Bond: $6,000.
Christopher Michael Danner, 30, 22900 block of Central Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: aggravated battery by offender who knew victim was pregnant and petty theft. Bond: $7,500.
Karina Dantin, 18, 21200 block of Greyton Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: falsifying public or court records, unlawful compensation for official behavior, perjury not in an official proceeding. Bond: $6,000.
Corey Ryan Wood, 43, 22100 block of Felton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: tampering with a first-degree felony proceeding and battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Joseph J. Monaco, 35, 5100 block of Marriott Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Christopher Charles Zebley, 35, 7500 block of Raten Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Nazanine Tara Nakamura, 32, 22200 block of Westchester Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: out of county warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
MIchael George McVey, 54, 6900 block of Roslyn Court, North Port. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Bond: none.
Sean Edward Sewell, 33, of North Fort Myers. Charges: failure to appear on misdemeanor charges and an underlying charge. Bond:
Patrick Wayne Williams, 38, 7100 block of Dateland Street, Englewood. Charges: battery and U.S. Marshal hold. Bond: none.
Todd Joseph Weller, 43, 2000 block of Willow Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Harold Lee Marlowe, 55, 10200 block of Barker Avenue, Englewood. Charge: petty theft. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Guy Thomas Houlihan, 68, 1600 block of Shadow Lane, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Keeton Terri Curles, 56, 8300 block of Herbison Avenue, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked, third offense. Bond: $1,500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.