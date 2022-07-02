The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Joshua Robert Estelle, 22, 100 block of Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Charges: drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and petty theft third subsequent offense. Bond: none.
• Latoya Carlisha Valenti, 41, 2400 block of Pinellas Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in fentanyl with four grams or more, trafficking more than 28 grams of cocaine, and drug possession. Bond: $310,000.
• Preston Landez Sesler, 40, 600 block of East Charlotte Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual offender of driving without a license or revoked, trafficking in fentanyl, drug possession, cocaine trafficking. Bond: $525,000.
• Darrel Worden Sirline, 64, 15000 block of Lime Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: violate pre-trial release for domestic violence and drive while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
• Skye Marie Salvati Mahosky, 38. Charge: battery. Bond: $750.
• Anthony Paul Schmidt, 56, Sarasota. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Robert Daniel Brock, 36, 100 block of Boundary Boulevard, Rotonda West. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $2,500.
• Gavin Lee Burton, 19, 11000 block of Grapefruit Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle and trespass structure or conveyance. Bond: $6,500.
• Catherine Anne ONeill, 34, 29000 block of Snook Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: probation violation or community control. Bond: none.
• Whitney Charles Jr., 38, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: probation violation or community control. Bond: none.
• James Vincent Delisi Jr., 76, 2100 block of Kinds Highway, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $750.
• Christopher Michael Kindred, 45. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
• David Wayne Price, 61, 3300 block of Gatun Street, North Port. Charges: resisting officer or merchant during retail theft and first degree petty theft. Bond: $3,000.
• Latasha Katreesh Carter, 47, Naples. Charge: DUI. Bond: $750.
• Hassan Adel Youssef, 38, Sarasota. Charge: probation violation or community control. Bond: none.
• Salvatore Vincent Siciliano, 37, 20000 block of Xita Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: probation violation, knowingly drive while license suspended or revoked, drug possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Sandra Gayle Constantine, 61, 1700 block of Kanesaw Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and convicted felon fails to register. Bond: none.
• Keith Richard Montana, 60, Port Charlotte. Charge: exposure of sexual organs. Bond: $2,500.
• Armando Cole Kleiss, 22, 1000 block of Ohara Way, North Port. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle and probation violation. Bond: none.
• Mandi Jay Grant, 32, 2400 block of Salmista Terrace, North Port. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Cody Lane Locke, 25, Haines City. Charge: two counts probation violation. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Brian Neu, 43, 300 block of Dorchester Drive, Venice. Charges: drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Shawn Cory Peterson, 35, 3400 block of Brewster Road, North Port. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Melecio Reyes Ramirez, 27, Fort Myers. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
• Alice May Schlenther, 44, 5000 block of Lindwood Road, Placida. Charges: drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,500.
• Sarah Shaffer, 39, 10000 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: flee or elude police, resist officer and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,120.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Matthew David Green, 32, 60 block of East Horton Avenue, Englewood. Charge: drive while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.
• Jordan Roman, 19, 2000 block of Chamberlain Boulevard, North Port. Charge: battery in jail. Bond: $1,500.
• Kenneth Sindelar, 47, 2600 block of Titiana Road, Englewood. Charge: damage property. Bond: $500.
• Kenneth Avedisian, 30, 8400 block of Manasota Key Road, Englewood. Charges: two counts violate pre-trial release for domestic violence. Bond: none.
• Thomas Muessig, 37, 6300 block of Falcon Lair Drive, North Port. Charge: violate pre-trial release for domestic violence. Bond: none.Compiled by Morgan Simpson
