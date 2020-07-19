The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Edward Cipollaro IV, 48, 5500 block of Wilson Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,500.

Alex Charles Ramsey, 28, 27200 block of Sunnybrook Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $500.

Matthias Menzel, 45, 23200 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

Jarrod Tremaine Evans, 25, 18500 block of Quaint Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, tamper with or fabricate physical evidence and introduction of contraband into a county detention facility. Bond: $19,000.

Christopher George Nicholson, 47, 18500 block of Poston Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.

Derek Albert Shaffer, 37, 4600 block of Pompano St., Placida. Charge: petty theft, second offense. Bond: $2,500.

Gregory Allen Wiliamson, 57, 2500 block of Rolling Road, North Port. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $3,500.

Nelson David Tejada Orellana, 29, of Miami. Charge: driving with a suspended license, second offense. Bond: $1,000.

Troy Shane McGee, 30, 21100 Gertrude Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: disorderly intoxication, resisting officer without violence and off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $1,500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Roy Luis Durham, 34, of Evansville, IN. Charges: carrying a concealed weapon and false identification given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $1,000.

Calvin Robert Jones, 48, of Jacksonville. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.

Alexandra Moseley, 47, of Evansville, IN. Charges: driving with a suspended license, attach a unassigned registered license plate and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $740.

Nally Adam Robert Johnson, 19, 100 block of Valencia Lake Drive, Venice. Charges: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.

Shirley Ann Smolko, 60, 100 block of Rimini Way, Venice. Charges: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Egor Victor Klimantovich, 41, 4400 block of Mcintosh Park Drive, Sarasota. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

Sergiy Panteleymonov, 44, 3000 block of Barry Road, North Port. Charge: litter over 500 pounds of commercial hazardous waste. Bond: $1,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Dale Allen Terry, 64, 7800 block of Sontag Ave., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Brian Allen Thien, 31, 200 block of Lomond Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two out of county warrants. Bond: $2,000.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

Michael Anthony Brewer, 53, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.

Raymond Ashley Coleman, Jr., 47, 600 block of W. Oak St., Arcadia. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure, larceny and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500.

Dallas Lynn Cullifer, 25, 1500 block of S.W. Boungvilla, Arcadia. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond: $2,000.

Steven Michael Rosenwinkel, 51, of Bradenton. Charges: flee or elude law enforcement officer with lights and siren active and driving with a suspended license, habitual offender. Bond: $3,000.

Trevor Allen Spiller, 21. homeless of Arcadia. Charge: trespassing, failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.

Ashley Jeanell Stark, 34, 2100 block of S.W. Reynolds St., Arcadia. Charges: battery on person 65 years or older and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $500.

