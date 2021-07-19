The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Willie Frank Johnson, 53, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: none.

Dylan William Vega, 20, 9200 block of Rosebud Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.

Christina Herrera Ramirez, 24, 21100 block of McGuire Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $5,000.

Sampson Robert Pettit, 27, of Madeira Beach, Florida. Charges: DUI, refusal to submit to DUI testing, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon or ammunition by a Florida convicted felon and violation of domestic violence injunction due to possession of weapon or ammunition. Bond: none.

Vincent Michael Engel, 28, 1500 block of S. River Road, Englewood. Charges: failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge and an underlying charge. Bond: none.


Casey Robert Triplett, 45, 200 block of Washington Avenue, Englewood. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.

Gary Keith Geimer, 60, 9000 block of Aloha Avenue, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

George Thomas Davis, 55, 2700 block of Phoenix Palm Terrace, North Port. Charges: domestic battery and tampering in a misdemeanor proceeding. Bond: none.

Norlend Walter Henry, 22, 2700 block of Dumont Lane, North Port. Charges: unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling and domestic battery. Bond: none.

Daymond Davis Nolte, 41, 1200 block of Music Lane, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

