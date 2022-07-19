The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Tristian Eugene Royer, 38, of Venice. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $1,500.

Anthony Earl Miller, 28, 22000 block of Gatewood Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.

David Lee Perkins, 44, 20200 block of Peachland Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: presenting false ID to law enforcement, resisting officer without violence, and misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.

Adam Troy Windisch, 49, 21500 block of Holdern Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.

Theresa M. Laiacona, 60, 7500 block of Sprague Boulevard, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.

Casey Woodrow Reynolds, 25, 11000 block of Kimberly Avenue, Englewood. Charge: trespassing by failure to leave property upon homeowner's order. Bond: $2,500.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:


Michael Triska, 44, of Little Rock, Arkansas. Charge: DUI. Bond: $5,000.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

Alicia Anne Orrino, 27, 4100 block of Tamiami Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of contempt of court. Bond: $5,500.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Justin Ray Ganske, 29, 1600 block of SW 17th Street, Arcadia. Charges: burglary and petit theft. Bond: none.

Ulises Perez Mejia, 36, 2500 block of NW Garvin Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

David Wesley Schumacher Jr., 37, unknown address of Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft, failure to register as a felon, criminal mischief, and two counts of burglary. Bond: $18,500.

—Compiled by Frank DiFiore

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments