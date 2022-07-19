The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Tristian Eugene Royer, 38, of Venice. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $1,500.
Anthony Earl Miller, 28, 22000 block of Gatewood Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
David Lee Perkins, 44, 20200 block of Peachland Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: presenting false ID to law enforcement, resisting officer without violence, and misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
Adam Troy Windisch, 49, 21500 block of Holdern Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.
Theresa M. Laiacona, 60, 7500 block of Sprague Boulevard, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
Casey Woodrow Reynolds, 25, 11000 block of Kimberly Avenue, Englewood. Charge: trespassing by failure to leave property upon homeowner's order. Bond: $2,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Michael Triska, 44, of Little Rock, Arkansas. Charge: DUI. Bond: $5,000.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
Alicia Anne Orrino, 27, 4100 block of Tamiami Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of contempt of court. Bond: $5,500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Justin Ray Ganske, 29, 1600 block of SW 17th Street, Arcadia. Charges: burglary and petit theft. Bond: none.
