The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
John George Wilmes, Jr., 60, of Webster Groves, Missouri. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Gretchen Pauline Villagran, 32, 1100 block of Navigator Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
Shane Eric Goodwin, 26, 1500 block of Hemlock Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
Ernesto Donovan Barrientes, 21, 15300 block of Mapletree Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
Brett Richard Gedeon, 37, 2200 block of Mark Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license suspended-third offense. Bond: $3,500.
Alyssa Caitlan Rutledge, 32, 23300 block of Olean Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
Christie Lynn Sexton, 39, 4100 block of Durant St., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge and an underlying charge. Bond: none.
Harmony Marie Estevelopez, 40, 8400 block of Little Gasparilla Island, Placida. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officers and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $6,000.
Gene Cazeau, 26, 3000 block of Brampton Terrace, North Port. Charges: possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,000.
Zackary Bryan Peirson, 25, 5700 block of Greenwood Ave., North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Dereck Loren Humphrey, 31, homeless of Englewood. Charge: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. Bond: $5,000.
Austyn Brady Vinyard, 23, 700 block of W. Wentworth St., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.
Adam Christopher Exner, 37, 100 block of W. Green St., Englewood. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $2,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Joanka Almeida White, 28, of Tampa. Charge: possession of marijuana. Bond: $1,500.
Mark Charles Crawford, 51, of Howard, Ohio. Charges: loitering and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $620.
Alexa Nicole Dearmas, 23, Sarasota. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
Noreen T. Fitzgerald, 58, 4200 block of Wooley Ave., North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
Sofia Patricia Reilly, 21, 500 block of N.W. Lowell Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.
Scott Allan Romano, 25, 5100 block of Ponce De Leon Blvd., North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Jeffrey Russell Jones, 56, 700 block of Sanchez Circle, North Port. Charge: battery on a person 65 years of age or older. Bond: none.
—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
