The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Hasson Saif Majied, 34, of Tampa. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.

• Ashley Raquel Spencer, 32, 500 block of Berry Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $8,500.

• Richard Dennis Lancette Jr., 56, 100 block of Graham Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: none.

• Brianna Ann Marie Sainvil, 18, 1400 block of Paxton Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: abandoning animals and animal cruelty. Bond: $7,500.

• William Donald Miller, 77, 21000 block of Indiana Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: abandoning animals and animal cruelty. Bond: $15,000.

• Holly Ann King, 50, 3400 block of Mapletree Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:


• Tabitha Gail Butterworth, 27, 4300 block of Maraldo Avenue, North Port. Charge: simple assault. Bond: none.

• Dominique Shontrell Days, 29, of St. Petersburg. Charges: petit theft and use of an anti-shoplifting device. Bond: $3,000.

• Demetria Gary, 29, of St. Petersburg. Charges: petit theft and use of an anti-shoplifting device. Bond: $2,000.

• Shamika Grant, 31, of St. Petersburg. Charges: petit theft, use of an anti-shoplifting device, and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $3,120.

• Luis Daniel Najera, 35, of Bradenton. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.

• Michael George Paretti, 41, 5700 block of Gallatin Lane, North Port. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: $120.

• Jermaine Franklin Williams Jr., 24, 300 block of San Marino Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery by person detained in jail or prison. Bond: $1,500.

— Compiled by Frank DiFiore

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments