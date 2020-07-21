The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Charles Douglas Smith, 42, 100 block of Poinsettia Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft of property more than $300 but less than $5,000 and dealing in stolen property. Bond: none.

Robert Dominic Sirangelo, 37, 18100 block of Charter Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of petty theft. Bond: none.

Nicholas Jay Sperduti, 27, 100 block of Barr Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

James Wilson Banes, 40, 5900 block of Milner Place, North Port. Charges: two counts of petty theft, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

James Rayshawn Powell, 30, of Immokalee. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $5,000.

George Dezell Dale, 50, homeless of Englewood. Charge: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.

Megan Danielle Brelsford, 36, of Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Gary Alfred Dellapenna, 73, 1800 block of Lockerbee St., Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Tara Danielle Snider, 28, 22200 block of Felton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: underlying charge and failure to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: none.

Nicholes Alan Rheinecker, 33, Charlotte County Jail, Punta Gorda. Charge: probation violation (original charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription). Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Thomas Albert Haight, 35, 100 block of Tulane Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Jonathan Ortiz III, 33, 2600 block of Roxbury Circle, North Port. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for violation of probation (original charge: petty theft). Bond: none.

Mark Christopher Rohrer, 53, 500 block of Summerfield Way, Venice. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property. Bond: none.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik.

