The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jennie Patricia Brandt, 47, 900 block of Posadas West, Venice. Charges: out of county warrant and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Jerald Hugh Sutton, 72, 40800 block of Little Farm Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of failure to register as a sex offender. Bond: $100,000.
David Michael Anderson, 50, 200 block of W. Ann St., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Donald Leon Mason, 59, 1400 block of Hemlock Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure and grand theft. Bond: $40,000.
Wendy Carrol Brooks, 45, 2400 block of Newbury St., Port Charlotte. Charges: unlawful possession of four or fewer identification cards, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of methamphetamines with intent to sell, violation of probation, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Zachary Christopher Hof, 41, 18700 block of Ackerman Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Dylan Nathaniel Alan Parrott, 22, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $1,500.
Collin Francis McGovern, 30, 2200 block of Aaron St., Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $500.
Adina Betancourt Rodriguez, 33, 20200 block of Alvery Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Jonathan Quinn Hart, 33, 24000 block of Madaca Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
Steven Douglas Vanatta, 71, 70 block of Annapolis Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Diane Ora Johnson, 66, of North Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Darlin Maliek Whitfield-Butler, 18, of Fort Myers. Charge: carrying a concealed unlicensed firearm. Bond: none.
Darlin Demon Whitfield, 39, of Fort Myers. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,500.
John James Esquerre, 55, of Cape Coral. Charge: aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Anthony Lee Chelnokov, 23, 14100 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
Oleksandr Fedor, 19, 7500 block of Berwick St., North Port. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Felix R. Sanchez III, 45, of Ruskin, FL. Charge: driving while license suspended, habitual offender. Bond: $1,500.
Jason Daniel Schultz, 39, 2600 block of Orlinda St., North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
