The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Michael L. Mincey, 45, of South Bay, Florida. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• David Patrick Wanser, 28, 4700 block of Almar Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft of firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of no contact order. Bond: none.
• Jason Matthew Hopkins, 37, 12000 block of Gladiola Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
• Savanna Nicole Sanders, 26, 21400 block of Gladis Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: issuing counterfeit checks or bills and petit theft. Bond: $7,500.
• Blake Scott Coker Sr., 37, 3300 block of Port Charlotte Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Robert H. Carr, 74, 22000 block of Marshall Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: grant theft. Bond: $1,000.
• James Robert Koch, 27, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: battery, resisting officer without violence, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Edward Rylan McGaha, 25, of McDonough, Georgia. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
• Kevin Pierre Desroches, 40, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Lawrence Aubrey Adams, 54, 4100 block of Danbury Terrace, North Port. Charges: battery, resisting officer without violence, and failure to follow lawful orders from officer. Bond: $12,000.
• Murisa Nicole Kippin, 35, 8300 block of Trinofo Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Douglas Ray McLellen, 42, 2900 block of Alcazar Terrace, North Port. Charges: two counts of battery and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Ronald Calvin Dampier III, 25, 500 block of NW Meridan Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: arrest on three out of county warrants. Bond: none.
• Jeremy Stephen Eubanks, 22200 block of Buffalo Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Daniel Mariano Jr., 23, of Wimauma, Florida. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $1,500.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Michael Von Pickett II, 47, 2500 block of NW Pinecrest Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: domestic battery by strangulation, threatening an officer, resisting officer without violence, and obstruction of justice. Bond: none.
• Michael Bert Robertson, 46, 3100 block of NW Girl Scout Road, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
