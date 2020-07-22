The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Joshua Lee Mudge, 28, 13500 block of Goodrich Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Gabrielle Goyette, 21, 2000 block of Callebonita Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Mackenzie Alexander Egeland, 26, 6100 block of Pheasant Road, Venice. Charges: disorderly intoxication in a public place causing disturbance, probation violation: possession of a controlled substance/cocaine/battery on a law enforcement officer. Bond: $120.
John Allan Hopper Jr., 40, 1300 block of Mango Ave., Venice. Charge: probation violation: felony DUI third conviction. Bond: none.
Shawn Bradly Struble, 34, 300 block of Argus Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation: grand theft/fraud use of personal ID. Bond: none.
Gregory Alan Willingham, 59, 4900 block of Neles St., North Port. Charge: contempt of court: trespassing property not structure or conveyance. Bond: $200.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
David John Ritchie, 27, 4100 block of N. Biscayne Drive, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Eleazar Izaia Perez II, 19, 1200 block of Groveland Ave., Venice. Charge: contempt of court: no driver's license. Bond: $200.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.