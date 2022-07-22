The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Timothy Joseph Raymond, 24, 500 block of Cooper Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery against person aged 65 or older, robbery, grand theft of motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Jessica Nichole Wilson, 31, 4900 block of Ganyard Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to return hired vehicle and obtaining a vehicle by false representation. Bond: $10,000.
• Guybens Pierre, 42, 28100 block of Pasadena Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
• Victoria Ashley Adams, 28, 3300 block of Normandy Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: two count of child neglect with great bodily harm. Bond: $4,000.
• Daniel John Foltz III, 38, 800 block of Silver Springs Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Donald James Brown Henry, 35, unknown address of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of new or harmful legend drug, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, and knowingly driving while suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
• Christina Nicole Moreno, 39, 23100 block of Nancy Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Katelyn Rose Levasseur, 35, 800 block of Silver Springs Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to return hired vehicle. Bond: $5,000.
• Samantha Marie Rud, 26, 700 block of Crestview Circle NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly unlawfully possessing five or more identification documents and two counts of resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
• Troy Alan Flowers, 43, 1200 block of Autumn Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register motor vehicle, and driving while license suspended and revoked. Bond: none.
• James Edward Wutke, 59, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary and petit theft. Bond: none.
• Brian Scott Albino, 59, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• James Stephen McGlone Jr., 38, 20300 block of Peachland Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: felony failure to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Ronald Edmund, 23, 100 block of Capitola Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
• Jameson Richardson, 25, of Fort Myers. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Jason Robert McClaskey, 42, 10000 block of Bay Avenue, Englewood. Charges: knowingly possessing unlawfully four or fewer identification documents and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Francis Michael Harsha, 52, 900 block of South Broadway, Englewood. Charges: arrest on two out of county warrants. Bond: none.
• Carlos Henry-Antonio Herrera, 19, 23400 block of Freeport Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of Schedule I or II synthetic narcotic with intent to sell, possession of cocaine or Schedule II narcotic with intent to sell, and fleeing or eluding law enforcement. Bond: $1,500.
• Christopher Allen West, 23, 3600 block of Rue Alec Loop, North Port. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Mason Seith Rosado, 22, 1200 block of North Fair Oaks Drive, North Port. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $5,000.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Austin Glynn Corcoran, 22, 200 block of Macon Road, Arcadia. Charges: battery, domestic battery, and tampering in a misdemeanor proceeding. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Jose Antonio Revollo, 56, 13600 block of SE Highway 70, Arcadia. Charge: committing a sex act in the presence of a correctional facility employee. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Frank DiFiore
