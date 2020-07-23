The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Gerald Dan Cox, 57, 3300 block of State Road 31, Punta Gorda. Charge: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.

Rick Leroy Bachmann, 61, 3300 block of Duncan Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.

David Andrew Behling, 57, 1600 block of Prairie Creek Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of trafficking synthetic cannabinoids over 280 grams, possession of synthetic cannabinoids, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.

Douglas William Bunnel, 55, first block of Cabello Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: none.

Sonnoro Diamon Keller, 33, 1600 block of White Pine Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: false imprisonment of an adult or child under 13 and two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: none

Felicia Marie Demaio, 61, 4400 block of Alta Vista Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: $10,000.

James Rufus Edwards, 40, 1600 block of Sheehan Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.

Tyler William Marz, 34, 400 block of Roseapple Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Sean Allen Gonyea, 35, 23500 block of Peachland Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without license revoked or habitual offender. Bond: none.

Madisyn Patricia Kovitch, 21, 2400 block of Ambrose Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Doris Winn Braswell, 59, 800 block of Neptune Sterr, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: none.

Kristina Lynn Whitman, 36, 22100 block of Malone Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Jacqueline Faye Nemechek, 58, 1900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $7,500.

Christopher Allen Ridgeway, 40, 4100 block of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charge: Driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

William Scott Whiteaker, 28, 2700 block of Cartwright Lane, North Port. Charge: possession of marijuana over 20 grams. Bond: $1,500.

Gregory Allen Bennett Jr., 46, 5300 block of Shard Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of state fugitive: Wayne County, Indiana. Bond: none.

Shawn Henry Neal, 47, 7300 block of Skycrest Street, Englewood. Charges: administrative hold (Manatee County: motor vehicle theft), administrative hold (Manatee County: burglary of unoccupied structure), administrative hold (Manatee County: burglary of unoccupied structure). Bond: $3,500.

David Lee Pemberton Jr., 41, 3300 block of Pan American Boulevard, North Port. Charges: two counts of probation violation: larceny petty theft first degree property. Bond: none.

Trevor Michael-Crockett Pickett, 28, 500 block of N. Quincy Road, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Robert Shaun Tinsley, 41, 1100 block of Jamaica Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation: possession of a controlled substance, possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Angel Jean Goins, 43, 2700 block of Wyola Avenue, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (Methamphetamine). Bond: $1,500.

Shae Jazmin Polk, 21, 1500 block of Purdy Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Verna Lee Rossi, 48, 14500 block of Crescent Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of synthetic cannabinoid. Bond: $1,500.

Jason Daniel Wagner, 56, 1600 block of Oketo Street, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (Methamphetamine), possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.

Audryona Jean Spahr, 27, 2200 block of Easy Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (Heroin). Bond: $1,500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Valeriy C. Vigil, 22, 700 block of N. Groveland Avenue, Venice. Charge: burglary of dwelling or structure causing damage over $1000. Bond: $20,000.

Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments