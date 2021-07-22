The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Jason Jon Lamka, 35, 500 block of Clearview Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft and grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $7,500.

Jonathan Justin James Butler, 20, 21200 block of Alderson Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: domestic battery by strangulation and false imprisonment of a person against their will. Bond: none.

William Thomas Pitts, 37, 300 block of Blocton Road, North Port. Charges: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Robert Benedict, 50, 8500 block of Amberjack Circle, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Mattison Michael Witte, 30, 20000 block of Banner Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Donny Laychaypha, 37, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence, leaving the scene of crash involving property damage, and failure to obey police and fire department officials. Bond: $7,500.


The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Oleksandr Fedor, 19, 7500 block of Berwick St., North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Bryce Anthony Stone, 18, 4200 block of Tollefson Ave., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Michael Anthoney Vincent, 21, 2700 block of Cerullo St., North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.

—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin 

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments