The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jason Jon Lamka, 35, 500 block of Clearview Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft and grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $7,500.
Jonathan Justin James Butler, 20, 21200 block of Alderson Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: domestic battery by strangulation and false imprisonment of a person against their will. Bond: none.
William Thomas Pitts, 37, 300 block of Blocton Road, North Port. Charges: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Robert Benedict, 50, 8500 block of Amberjack Circle, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Mattison Michael Witte, 30, 20000 block of Banner Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Donny Laychaypha, 37, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence, leaving the scene of crash involving property damage, and failure to obey police and fire department officials. Bond: $7,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Oleksandr Fedor, 19, 7500 block of Berwick St., North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Bryce Anthony Stone, 18, 4200 block of Tollefson Ave., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Michael Anthoney Vincent, 21, 2700 block of Cerullo St., North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.
