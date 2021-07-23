The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Rachael Marie Pierson, 31, Mark Twain Lane, Rotonda West. Charge: resisting law enforcement or merchant during retail theft and cause utility bypass meter petty. Bond: $5,000.
Amber Marie Piatkowski, 42, 200 block of Gulf Breeze Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: tampering with a witness in a misdemeanor and battery. Bond: none.
Kenneth Alan Jones, 57, 400 block of San Felix St., Punta Gorda. Charges: battery and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Kimberly Ann Meyer, 21, 30200 block of Marine Terrace, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Mattison Michael White, 30, 20200 block of Banner Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
Jeffrey Lynn Poulakis, 61, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: none.
Jeffrey Brandon Meyer, 35, 20200 block of Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Kenneth Wilson Finch, 50, 21900 block of Beverly Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Gabriel Ian Jordan, 40, Eppinger Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Donny Laychaypha, 37, Lehigh Acres. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, leaving the scene of a crash involving damage, failure to obey police and fire department officials, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $7,500.
Richard Travis Bishop, 52, 2000 block of Willow Ave., Englewood. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Brandon Lawrence Povia, 27, 10700 block of S.W. County Road 761, Arcadia. Charges: six counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance while unarmed, four counts of petty theft, dealing/trafficking in stolen property and two counts of grand theft. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Collin Francis McGovern, 30, 2200 block of Aaron St., Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly, intentionally, unlawfully possessing five or more identifications and possession and transfer of credit card-making equipment. Bond: none.
Lummie Isaac Snead Jr., 46, 8400 block of Tropicaire Blvd., North Port. Charges: nonsupport of dependents, failure to register motor vehicle, driving without license-revoked-habitual offender, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $13,900.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Jonathan Christopher Garrett, 30, 3900 block of San Pietro Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: none-hold for Department of Corrections.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Judith Benvenisti, 49, Hallandale, Florida. Charge: DUI with damage. Bond: $500.
Noah Lee Blowers, 22, 4400 block of Ozark Ave., North Port. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.
Ernest Allen Neal, 37, 4000 block of Roderigo Ave., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Kamila Olsavska, 26, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Michael Sergeyvich Osipov, 29, 3800 block of S. Alwood St., North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Zackary Saccoroso Marrone, 28, 300 block of Alba St. E., Venice. Charges: trespassing and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $1,000.
Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Jessica Lynn Urbanski, 35, Palm Harbor, Florida. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI. Bond: none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.