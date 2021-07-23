The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Rachael Marie Pierson, 31, Mark Twain Lane, Rotonda West. Charge: resisting law enforcement or merchant during retail theft and cause utility bypass meter petty. Bond: $5,000.

Amber Marie Piatkowski, 42, 200 block of Gulf Breeze Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: tampering with a witness in a misdemeanor and battery. Bond: none.

Kenneth Alan Jones, 57, 400 block of San Felix St., Punta Gorda. Charges: battery and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Kimberly Ann Meyer, 21, 30200 block of Marine Terrace, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Mattison Michael White, 30, 20200 block of Banner Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.

Jeffrey Lynn Poulakis, 61, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: none.

Jeffrey Brandon Meyer, 35, 20200 block of Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Kenneth Wilson Finch, 50, 21900 block of Beverly Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Gabriel Ian Jordan, 40, Eppinger Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Donny Laychaypha, 37, Lehigh Acres. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, leaving the scene of a crash involving damage, failure to obey police and fire department officials, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $7,500.

Richard Travis Bishop, 52, 2000 block of Willow Ave., Englewood. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Brandon Lawrence Povia, 27, 10700 block of S.W. County Road 761, Arcadia. Charges: six counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance while unarmed, four counts of petty theft, dealing/trafficking in stolen property and two counts of grand theft. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:


Collin Francis McGovern, 30, 2200 block of Aaron St., Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly, intentionally, unlawfully possessing five or more identifications and possession and transfer of credit card-making equipment. Bond: none.

Lummie Isaac Snead Jr., 46, 8400 block of Tropicaire Blvd., North Port. Charges: nonsupport of dependents, failure to register motor vehicle, driving without license-revoked-habitual offender, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $13,900.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Jonathan Christopher Garrett, 30, 3900 block of San Pietro Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: none-hold for Department of Corrections.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Judith Benvenisti, 49, Hallandale, Florida. Charge: DUI with damage. Bond: $500.

Noah Lee Blowers, 22, 4400 block of Ozark Ave., North Port. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.

Ernest Allen Neal, 37, 4000 block of Roderigo Ave., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Kamila Olsavska, 26, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

Michael Sergeyvich Osipov, 29, 3800 block of S. Alwood St., North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Zackary Saccoroso Marrone, 28, 300 block of Alba St. E., Venice. Charges: trespassing and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $1,000.

Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

Jessica Lynn Urbanski, 35, Palm Harbor, Florida. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI. Bond: none.

