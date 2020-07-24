The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Amanda Lynn Williams, 32, 6100 block of Safford Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear on felony and two underlying charges. Bond: none.
Kristopher Phillip Comerford, 35, 100 block of Barr Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear on misdemeanor, underlying charge, and false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $1,500.
David Benjamin Morgan, 22, 2500 block of Ivanhoe Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: dealing in stolen property and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $13,500.
Jamie Ray Waid, 29, 1300 block of Hinton Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
Glenton Orville Clinton, 45, of Kissimmee. Charge: driving with license expired more than six months. Bond: $1,000.
Yoslan Ofarrill, 37, of Fort Myers. Charges: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.
Kenneth Earl Bannon IV, 20, of Arcadia. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $1,500.
Gregory Allen Stidd, 27, of Sarasota. Charges: out of county warrant and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: none.
Sarah Marie Murray, 28, 24100 block of Beatrix Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: out of county warrant, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Brady W. Frederick, 59, 3700 block of Warrior Avenue, North Port. Charges: DUI damage to property or person of another, attaching registration license plate not assigned, and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: none (supervised release).
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Gregory Lewis Schwartz, 50, 6700 block of Kenwood Drive, North Port. Charges: two counts of driving while license is suspended revocation status, larceny petty theft second degree first offense, trespassing occupied structure or conveyance. Bond: none.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.