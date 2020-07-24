The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Amanda Lynn Williams, 32, 6100 block of Safford Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear on felony and two underlying charges. Bond: none.

Kristopher Phillip Comerford, 35, 100 block of Barr Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear on misdemeanor, underlying charge, and false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $1,500.

David Benjamin Morgan, 22, 2500 block of Ivanhoe Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: dealing in stolen property and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $13,500.

Jamie Ray Waid, 29, 1300 block of Hinton Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

Glenton Orville Clinton, 45, of Kissimmee. Charge: driving with license expired more than six months. Bond: $1,000.

Yoslan Ofarrill, 37, of Fort Myers. Charges: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.

Kenneth Earl Bannon IV, 20, of Arcadia. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $1,500.

Gregory Allen Stidd, 27, of Sarasota. Charges: out of county warrant and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: none.

Sarah Marie Murray, 28, 24100 block of Beatrix Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: out of county warrant, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Brady W. Frederick, 59, 3700 block of Warrior Avenue, North Port. Charges: DUI damage to property or person of another, attaching registration license plate not assigned, and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: none (supervised release).

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Gregory Lewis Schwartz, 50, 6700 block of Kenwood Drive, North Port. Charges: two counts of driving while license is suspended revocation status, larceny petty theft second degree first offense, trespassing occupied structure or conveyance. Bond: none.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik

