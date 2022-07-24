The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Thomas Allen Noble II, 31, 5400 block of Wilson Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $520.
Julie Lashae Garrett, 42, address withheld. Charges: possession of a firearm or ammunition by a Florida convicted felon, violate domestic violence injunction, and battery on a person 65 years or older. Bond: none.
Alberto Sandi-Soto, 55, 2200 block of Catherine Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, 0.15 or higher with person under 18 years of age in the vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $4,500.
Westbrook Alexander Mueller, 30, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
Tyler Paul Cavins, 25, 19200 block of Richmond Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription; tamper with or fabricate physical evidence; smuggling a controlled substance into a county detention facility; and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $17,500.
Kalen Keith Dean, 26, 22000 block of Hernando Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription; smuggling a controlled substance into a county detention facility; and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Lisa Ann Marie Pyatt, 54, of Fort Myers. Charges: trafficking amphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $56,000.
Thomas Peter Doyle, 59, 20300. of Bradenton. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $8,500.
Hector Alexis Luis Salvador, 27, 10900 block of Rosemary Drive, Bonita Springs. Charges: DUI and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.
Brandon Lee Hutson, 26, 1900 block of N.W. Eucalyptus Ave., Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Harry Edward Barth III, 47, of Tamiami Trail and Biscayne, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Tyler Anthony Ferrill, 18, 400 block of Lake of the Woods Drive, Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Brittany Lee Garrod, 34, 300 block of Rio De Janeiro Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Jaeda Devaun Logan, 20, of Groveland. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $500.
Albert Marrero Prieto, 30, 1800 block of Snover Drive, North Port. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.
Mitzi J. Stone, 49, 100 block of Ciboa Ave., Sarasota. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Carlos Enoc Delcid, 29, 1300 N.E. Oak Street, Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.
Shane Vernon Fick, 46, 4600 block of Gilot Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Darius Wesley Hudson, 42, 800 block of W. Hickory St., Arcadia. Charges: possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended, false identification given to law enforcement officer, and an out of county warrant. Bond: none.
John William Reed III, 25, 23000 block of Alabaster Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Jose Antonio Revollo, 56, 13600 block of S.E. Highway 70, Arcadia. Charges: commit sexual act in the presence of a correctional facility employee. Bond: $50,000.
Jeffery Earnest Sheridan, 59, 7300 block of S.W. Normac Drive, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
