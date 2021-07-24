The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Zachary Scott Davenport, 25, St. James City, Florida. Charges: two counts of battery by intentional touch or strike, and false ID given to law enforcement. Bond: $9,500.

Alexander Patrick Buckley, 27, 1000 block of Yellow Pine Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI, DUI with damage to property or person, leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and refusing to accept/sign a summons. Bond: none.

Christopher Michael Hall, 48, 40000 block of Little Farm Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Eric Todd Herrmann, 34, 500 block of E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Daniel David O'Brien, 40, 500 block of Oliphant Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle and dealing with stolen property. Bond: $12,500.

Cheryl Thomas, 52, 20000 block of Adorn St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.

Todd Michael Waterous, 49, 100 block of Presque Isle Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill and violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: none.

Michael Joseph Mellin, 44, 100 block of Cypress Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: None.

Crystal Gayle Burke, 39, 2000 block of Gibralter Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $2,000.

Vincente Aguilar Sanchez, 30, Lehigh Acres. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Esmeralda Picazo Hinojosa, 46, Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Mark Kelly Parker, 47, address withheld. Charges: battery-second or subsequent offense and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none. 


Sandra J. Oteri, 61, 9000 block of Willmington Blvd., Englewood. Charges: two counts of battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $5,000.

Vincent Joseph Robusto, 38, Decatur, Georgia. Charges: two counts of possession of firearm/ammunition or weapon by a convicted felon, interference with custody of minor, false imprisonment of a person against their will, and drug paraphernalia-delivery to minor. Bond: none.

Andrew Joseph Marvel, 32, Cape Coral. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Tiffany Allen McClelland, 33, 200 block of Cypress St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Keaton Chase Robinson, 21, 2000 block of Anne Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Christopher James Ballou, 36, 5000 block of Mandrake Terrace, North Port. Charge: battery touch or strike. Bond: $500.

Joseph Darrell Dixon, 56, 1000 block of Oxwood St., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

William Aaron Iliou, 23 4000 block of Wooley Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.

Jason Dwight Mcarthur, 42, 4000 block of Mulgrave St., North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,000.

Thomas Michael Winter, 37, 5000 block of Richmond Terrace, North Port. Charge: violation of probation and possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.

Compiled by Sue Erwin

