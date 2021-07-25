The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Rebecca Ann Phares, 60, 1800 block of Ashley Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
James Anthony Bailey, 52, 2700 block of Bailey Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,500.
Gilbert Thomas Murdick, 42, 300 block of Reading St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and two charges of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
Susie Leigh Mechesney, 51, 2300 block of Wiley St., Port Charlotte. Charges: trafficking of amphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and off-bond/forfeiture/revocation. Bond: none.
Jamie Jean Paddock, 44, 500 block of East Tarpon Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.
Dustin Allen Luther, 30, 13100 block of McCall Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and violation of probation. Bond: none.
David Lee Perkins, 43, 20000 block of Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,500.
Adelaide Ruth Ann Gosner, 53, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.
Shyhem Jardale Perkins, 26, of Fort Myers. Charges: burglary of a dwelling or structure, grand theft of a firearm, petty theft and fraudulent use of credit cards. Bond: $58,000.
Dale Marie Anderson, 62, of Cape Coral. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
Beaufort Juleo McCray, Jr., 36, of Auburndale, FL. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $5,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Jacquez Tristian Davis, 23, of Tampa. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of marijuana. Bond: $3,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol of Venice reported the following arrest:
Nilsa Elminia Ramos, 39, 2600 block of Shady Ave., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Juan Carlos Mata, 42, 1500 block of Plum Drive, Arcadia. Charges: possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
Chavonte Markese Randolph, 30, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: none.
Rodrick Ronnie Redden, 39, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register as a sex offender and driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
Kosinski Ontrol Tucker, 39, 1200 block of Melody Drive, Arcadia. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
Rodger Dale Woods, Jr., 40, 12700 block of Kingsway Circle, Lake Suzy. Charges: two counts of trafficking amphetamine, two counts of possession of marijuana, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and driving while license suspended. Bond: $52,500.
—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
