The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Alysa Christine Frey, 32, of Tamaqua, Pennsylvania. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
• Teddy Joel Marshall, 26, 4900 block of Duncan Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: driving while license suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $17,500.
• James Harry Lindsay, 42, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Anderson Andou, 48, address withheld. Charge: felony battery. Bond: none.
• Edward Lamar Hawkins, 48, 300 block of Orlando Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,000.
• David Billuk, 41, 2600 block of Conway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $1,500.
• Marsha Lynn Koch, 58, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Giovanni Allen Ham, 30, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Valerie Gertrude Bentley, 52, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: corruption by threat against public servant, trespassing, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
• Jennifer Elizabeth Gordon, 41, 11300 block of Willmington Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: fleeing or eluding law enforcement and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
• Alexis Lee Mallard, 21, 5500 block of David Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $10,013.
• Larissa Nicolas, 36, of Naples. Charges: DUI, reckless driving, refusal to submit to testing, resisting officer without violence, and fleeing or eluding law enforcement. Bond: $16,500.
• Jarrett Antonio Cobb, 31, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, leaving the scene of a crash, driving while license suspended, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Virgil Allen Harvey, 48, address withheld. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond: none.
• Patrick Leo Hicks, 52, 2800 block of 11th Street, Englewood. Charges: violation of condition of pretrial release and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
• Adrian John Szugye, 65, of Dania Beach, Florida. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $252.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Zachary Burnham, 35, 5100 block of Greenwood Avenue, North Port. Charges: driving while license suspended and failure to obtain vehicle liability insurance. Bond: $240.
• Marie Elena Gonzalez, 46, of Tampa. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• James A. Raposa, 58, 3200 block of Ponce De Leon Boulevard, North Port. Charge: video voyeurism. Bond: $1,500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Trevor Steve Mathews, 34, 100 block of North Mills Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: fraudulent use of credits cards and petty theft. Bond: $3,000.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.