The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

David Jacob Morgan Jr., 24, 5500 block of Papaya Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $10,000.

Jennifer Lynne Rose, 47, 2200 block of Lakeshore Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked licensed. Bond: $3,000.

Hector Baldovinos, 36, 14400 block of Amestoy Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: driving with a suspended license and two counts of violation of probation. Bond: $2,500.

Joseph Michael Owen, 42, 1200 block of Joplin Ave. N.W., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,000.

Robert Owen Gunnells III, 37, 21200 block of Gaylord Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Kelly Lynn Mclaughlin, 48, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: trafficking amphetamine, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $185,000.

Christopher Lynn Jackson, 49, 2000 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charges: loitering and exposure of sexual organs. Bond: none.

The Florida Highway Patrol of Venice reported the following arrests:

Patrick Reese Frye, 62, 1600 of Porpoise Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

Leanne Maria Brucker, 51, 100 block of Lakeview Lane, Englewood. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

Leah Marie Groom, 28, 4000 block of Pomeroy St., North Port. Charges: grande theft. Bond: $1,500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Rita Anne Johnston, 49, 1700 block of Croton Drive, Venice. Charges: battery by touch or strike. Bond: $500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Abelino Garcia Martinez, 45, of Bonita Springs, FL. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

Juan Antonio Hinojos, 34, 2800 block of N.E. Persimmons Drive, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and failure to leave property by order of owner. Bond: $700.

Andre Charles Jones, Jr., 1500 block of Wood Side, Arcadia. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. Bond: $2,100.

Christina Marie Pelham, 1000 block of S.E. 5th Ave., Arcadia. Charges: burglary with assault or battery and and battery on person 65 years of age or older.

Mistral-son Judley Previlon, 26, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, damage to property and fraud. Bond: $2,620.

William Kalyn Pugh, 32, 700 block of N. Lee Ave., Arcadia. Charges: petty theft and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

