The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
David Jacob Morgan Jr., 24, 5500 block of Papaya Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $10,000.
Jennifer Lynne Rose, 47, 2200 block of Lakeshore Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked licensed. Bond: $3,000.
Jennifer Lynne Rose, 47, 2200 block of Lakeshore Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $3,000.
Hector Baldovinos, 36, 14400 block of Amestoy Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: driving with a suspended license and two counts of violation of probation. Bond: $2,500.
Joseph Michael Owen, 42, 1200 block of Joplin Ave. N.W., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,000.
Robert Owen Gunnells III, 37, 21200 block of Gaylord Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Kelly Lynn Mclaughlin, 48, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: trafficking amphetamine, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $185,000.
Christopher Lynn Jackson, 49, 2000 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charges: loitering and exposure of sexual organs. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol of Venice reported the following arrests:
Patrick Reese Frye, 62, 1600 of Porpoise Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Leanne Maria Brucker, 51, 100 block of Lakeview Lane, Englewood. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
Leah Marie Groom, 28, 4000 block of Pomeroy St., North Port. Charges: grande theft. Bond: $1,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Rita Anne Johnston, 49, 1700 block of Croton Drive, Venice. Charges: battery by touch or strike. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Leah Marie Groom, 28, 4000 block of Pomeroy St., North Port. Charges. Bond: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Abelino Garcia Martinez, 45, of Bonita Springs, FL. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Juan Antonio Hinojos, 34, 2800 block of N.E. Persimmons Drive, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and failure to leave property by order of owner. Bond: $700.
Andre Charles Jones, Jr., 1500 block of Wood Side, Arcadia. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. Bond: $2,100.
Christina Marie Pelham, 1000 block of S.E. 5th Ave., Arcadia. Charges: burglary with assault or battery and and battery on person 65 years of age or older.
Mistral-son Judley Previlon, 26, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, damage to property and fraud. Bond: $2,620.
William Kalyn Pugh, 32, 700 block of N. Lee Ave., Arcadia. Charges: petty theft and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.