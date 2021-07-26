The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Johnny Charles Bess, 34, 5400 block of Swaying Palm Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

Patrick Lawrence Smith, 58, 100 block of Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.

Taryn Elizabeth Barlow, 32, 700 block of Sidney Terrace N.W., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.

Teresa Marie Tenbrink, 53, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving while license suspended. Bond: $20,500.

Joshua James Hollen, 28, 5000 block of Chaves Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and battery on person 65 years of age or older. Bond: none.

Lucas Kraft Langenfeld, 43, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Douglas David Dengel, 51, 1400 block of Lullaby St., Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none.

Evan Jasley Paraskos, 55, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Deborah Barbara Shea, 49, 1400 block of Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and petty theft. Bond: none.

Daniel Lee Griest, 45, 2400 block of Warne St., Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Kayleigh Savannah Myers, 26, 3200 block of Tropicaire Blvd., North Port. Charges: DUI, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, refusal to submit to DUI testing, and introduction of contraband into a detention facility. Bond: none.

Cody Delane Bryant, 31, homeless of North Port. Charges: aggravated assault, leaving the scene of a crash involving injuries, aggravated battery, person uses deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.


Joe Julio Marquez, 21, of Fort Myers. Bond: DUI and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $2,000.

Jonathan Thomas Wehman, 37, 9300 block of New Martinsville Ave., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

Thomas B. Yenna, 53, 6200 block of Spinnaker Blvd., Englewood. Charges: DUI and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $7,000.

Walter Michael Patterson, 61, 6100 block of Sheffield Lane, Englewood. Charges: DUI. Bond: $2,500.

Madison Henderson, 23, 10200 block of Wilmington Blvd., Englewood. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.

Catherine Anne O'Neill, 33, 2500 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and arrest on an out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Jeffrey Robert Dilworth, Jr., 25, 2000 block of Winchester Ave., Englewood. Charges: failure to appear on misdemeanor charges and an underlying charge. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Brian Norman, Richards, 47, 7400 block of Rosemont Road, Englewood. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, resisting an officer without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. Bond: $7,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Sylva Sochor, 55, 1800 block of Scarlett Ave., North Port. Charges: aggravated domestic assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.

—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

