The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Akmar Paul Washington Sr., 48, 400 East Henry Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Anna Marie Scotti, 41, 500 block of East Cashew, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI with damage to property or person of another and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage. Bond: $2,000.
• William Allen Faris Jr., 36, 6100 block of Gewant Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Douglas William Burnell, 57, first block of Cabello Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI with damage to property or person of another, resisting officer without violence, and two counts of leaving the scene of a crash with property damage. Bond: $9,500.
• Diego Marcello Espinoza Gabaldon, 19, 3100 block of Newbury Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: carrying concealed unlicensed firearm. Bond: $3,500.
• Ryan Paul Churchill, 35, 20400 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Laci Prai Davidson, 34, 21500 block of Augusta Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Teri Lee Garrod, 46, 1000 block of Sea Crest Drive NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Joseph Edward Kollman, 76, 21300 block of Meehan Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery against first responder. Bond: none.
• Leslie Marie Propes, 38, 400 block of Dalton Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Jacob Aaron Keith Jones, 38, 18600 block of Ashcroft Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Amber Louise Carlini, 38, 900 block of Silver Springs Terrace NE, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• John Roy Owens, 66, 18500 block of Ebb Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, DUI with damage to property or person of another, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
• Jeremy Dean Simmons, 41, 2200 block of Ednor Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Felicia Madeleine Danio, 30, 24100 block of Beatrix Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI with property or person of another and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage. Bond: none.
• William Edward Monroe, 52, 21300 block of Stillwater Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Tracy Marie Parker, 39, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and two counts of violation of probation of community control. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Wesley Dean Craven, 58, 1300 block of SW Bittersweet Drive, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register motor vehicle, and driving while license suspended. Bond: $2,240.
