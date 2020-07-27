The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Jamie Marie Loveland, 38, of St. Petersburg. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Allison Brooke Smith, 27, 400 block of Michigan Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: none.

Shawn Patrick Gorman, 46, 7200 block of Palace Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Gail L. Kington, 69, 1200 block of W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI with damage to property or person of another and DUI. Bond: none.

Daniel Roy Carter, 47, 300 block of Dalton Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: trafficking more than 14 grams amphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $53,500.

Jeremiah Daniel Cook, 41, 18100 block of Sinatra Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $14,500.

Keir Ian Abernethy, 61, 5100 block of Munhall St., Port Charlotte. Charges: violate domestic violence injunction and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.

Emory D. Duggar, 43, 2700 block of Starlite Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Heather Christine Sharp, 47, 4400 block of Church St., Port Charlotte. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $1,000.

Heather Michelle Sheridan, 35, 18400 block of Monet Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage and violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: none.

Daniel Michael Treubert, 26, 5900 block of Brickell Drive, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $5,000.

Eric William Estrict Jr., 27, 20000 block of Isobar Ave., North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $120.

Victor Koukin, 56, of Newton, Mass. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Brian Dana Williamson, 53, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon, and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Jessica Lorraine Fierros, 34, 1400 block of Hampstead Ave., North Port. Charges: two counts of probation violation (original charges: sale of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance). Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Troy Jeffrey Moran, 34, 2500 block of Strawberry Terrace, North Port. Charges: battery and Charlotte County warrant: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments