The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Mickey Lee Kilgore, 45, of Rossville, Georgia. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.

Stephanie Lee Nichols, 41, 4300 block of Gillot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substances without a prescription. Bond: $3,500.

Cade William Midgett, 24, 1000 block of Navigator Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.

Sean Patrick Brady, 56, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: two counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $45,000.

Tiffany Jean Moore, 36, of Fountain, Colorado. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $1,500.

Michael Joseph Abruzzese, 26, 7000 block of Halifax, St., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. Bond: none.

Dakota Robert Miller, 25, homeless of Englewood. Charge: failure to register as a convicted felon. Bond: $500.


William Michael Rector, 60, of Cape Coral. Charges: loitering and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.

Daniell Brianna Flowers, 26, of Belle Grade, Florida. Charges: possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, tamper with physical evidence, and reckless driving. Bond: $7,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Kathy Ann Barnes, 40, 4100 block of N. Cranberry Blvd., North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $120.

Tad Dillon Johnson, 34, 1300 block of River Lane, Englewood. Charge: robbery with a firearm and petty theft. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

John Joseph Starbeck, 58, 4500 block of Hamwood St., North Port. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: $1,500.

—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

