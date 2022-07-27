The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Francis Michael Harsha, 52, of Venice. Charges: two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Joshua Eric Porter, 35, 35700 block of Washington Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Steven Sambucci, 73, 10100 block of Amicola Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
• Ricardo O'Neil Smith, 43, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: burglary. Bond: none.
• DeJesus Maurice Kelly, 44, 22200 block of New York Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Jake James Montoya, 45, 22100 block of Riverhead Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Soloman Sylvester Russ, 48, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
• Tiffany Marie Farris, 41, of Fort Myers. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Martin Lopez Pu, 37, of Fort Myers. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Michael Lynne Noe, 42, of Fort Myers. Charge: violation of domestic violence injunction. Bond: none.
• David Anthony Laskowski, 53, 100 block of East Horton Avenue, Englewood. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Daniel Tapia, 26, first block of Warren Avenue, Englewood. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:
• Celestino Anton Leon Sebastian, 23, of North Fort Myers. Charge: driving with license revoked. Bond: $5,000.
• Ulises Huerta Santillan, 27, of Dade. Charge: presenting false ID to law enforcement. Bond: $2,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Wades Tvette Crowle, 28, of Sarasota. Charges: petit theft and trespassing by failure to leave property upon homeowner's order. Bond: $1,000.
• Jacob Joseph Steinman, 29, 2500 block of Begonia Terrace, North Port. Charges: trafficking amphetamine or methamphetamine over 14 grams, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Heather Sue Matteson, 41, 8000 block of Chaves Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $2,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Arnulfo Garcia, 73, 3500 block of NW Highway 72, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• James Morgan Thomas, 19, 1100 block of SW Cindee Street, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Frank DiFiore
