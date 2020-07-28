The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Joseph Lee Viqueira, 30, of Sarasota. Charges: burglary of an occupied dwelling unarmed, petty theft, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
Brian Keith Brown, 49, 11100 block of Palmerston Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear on felony and two underlying charges. Bond: $14,000.
Rick Shawn Benedict, 54, 1400 block of Hemlock Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $4,500.
Antwan Septien Hobley, 37, 500 block of Wood Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Tyler Nelson, 30, 23000 block of Peru Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: tampering with a witness misdemeanor proceeding, two counts of battery, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $12,500.
Gregory Scott Barklow, 49, 4000 block of Yucatan Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Kayla Shavon Tate, 25, 17900 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary of an occupied dwelling unarmed, petty theft and permitting unauthorized operator to drive. Bond: $7,000.
Leonard Andrew Dorris Jr., 39, 22000 block of Laramore Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,500.
Jamie Joe Queen, 44, 8200 block of Bessemer Avenue, North Port. Charges: DUI, refusal to submit to testing and DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $4,500.
Olya M. Johnson, 28, of Cape Coral. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
Heather Beasley, 38, of Arcadia. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $2,500.
Taana Lynn Carlson, 36, 8100 block of Gewant Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $3,000.
