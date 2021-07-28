The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Zyjee Rafee Lind, 27, 2500 block of Myrtle Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge and an underlying charge. Bond: none.
Deborah Kay Murphy, 39, 2600 block of Lee Street, Punta Gorda. Charge. nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $550.
Heather Ann Kennedy, 42, 23000 block of Elmira Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: introduction of contraband into a county detention facility, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation, petty theft, and unarmed burglary of an unoccupied conveyance. Bond: none.
Patricia Alma Pope, 35, 1500 block of Market Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Luther Wayne Smith, 48, 18400 block of Lake Worth Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery. Bond: $3,500.
Casey Denae Anderson, 36, 18400 block of Lake Worth Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
Anthoney Jamar Thomas, 30, 22300 block of Adorn Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge and an underlying charge. Bond: none.
Chandler James Smith, 29, 1300 block of Wilmette Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of dealing in stolen property, three counts in false identification given to secondhand dealer and grand theft. Bond: $30,500.
Daren James Tyree, 51, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of firearm, ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon. Bond: none.
Denniel Andra Anzalotti, 26, 18000 block of Northern Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: attempt to sell opium, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $15,000.
David Richard Lorber, Jr., 27, of Fort Myers. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
Damon Jerod Pitts, 43, 10400 block of Reims Avenue, Englewood. Charges: commit felony battery and arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $10,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Christopher Paul Gay, 43, 3600 block of Island Club Drive, North Port. Charges: domestic battery. Bond: $2,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Robert Patrick Mclean, 30, 12100 block of Dorado Street, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
