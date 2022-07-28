The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Yuzeppe Parra Falcon, 28, 1200 block of Slash Pine Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: simple assault. Bond: $1,000.
• Michael Chester Carter, 50, 23200 block of Rountree Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $3,000.
• Robert Daniel Black, 30, address withheld. Charge: felony battery. Bond: none.
• Raymond D. Fleming, 61, 1200 block of Slash Pine Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
• Cory Victor Quintana, 30, 200 block of Walnut Avenue NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery, criminal mischief, false imprisonment, and tampering with a witness. Bond: none.
• Kevin William Powers, 56, 700 block of Dalton Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $2,500.
• Kimberly Jean Underwood, 51, 3400 block of West Price Boulevard, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
• Kameron Jay Watson, 20, of Bradenton. Charges: grand theft and burglary. Bond: $14,000.
• Juan Perez Carrera, 33, of Bradenton. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $120.
• Jakob Sixx Ables, 24, 11800 block of SW Loop Terrace, Arcadia. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Manuel Diaz Beltran, 62, 12000 block of Dorado Drive, North Port. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
• Gustavo Flores Marin, 41, 4300 block of Los Rios Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
• Lori Lee Harris, 46, 13800 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $1,500.
• Aaron William Iliou, 24, 4200 block of Wooley Avenue, North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $3,000.
• Nelson Omar Lopez-Mejia, 30, 4800 block of NE Marters Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
• Euclides Rentas-Salome, 50, of Strasburg, Pennsylvania. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Cecelia Ann Sliker, 51, of Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Jesse Allen Stackhouse, 32, 4800 block of Grobe Street, North Port. Charges: sale of heroin and two counts of sale of methamphetamine. Bond: $22,500.
• Jason Daniel Wagner, 58, 1600 block of Oketo Street, North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $12,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Jason Craig Lee, 46, 1700 block of Kadashow Avenue, North Port. Charges: two out-of-county warrants. Bond: none.
• Joshua Wrick, 41, 1600 block of Oketo Street, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $15,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Jackie Steve Palon II, 58, 11200 block of SW Ceard Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence, and felony failure to appear. Bond: $4,500.
• Lummie Issac Snead, 47, 12200 block of Southwest Academy Drive, Lake Suzie. Charge: possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Everette Henry Pollard IV, 20, 2200 block of Aaron Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: $1,500.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
