The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Wendy Carroll Brooks, 44, 1900 block of Banana St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Davis Christopher Michael, 56, 1300 block of Arrow St., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and false imprisonment of a person against their will. Bond: none.

Brandon Matthew Facey, 34, 1500 block of Abscott St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Jacob Michael Case, 26, 4400 block of Ganyard St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $5,000.

Robert Paul Wolff, 31, 23000 block of Walton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer, and driving while license revoked habitual offender. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Cassandra Lynn Schurich, 36, 7200 block of Batavia St., Englewood. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Ellen Patricia Prentky, 49, 2300 block of Vedado St., North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

Christopher Lee Rose, 36, 300 block of Flamingo Road, Venice. Charges: petty theft second-degree, criminal mischief. Bond: $1,620.

Dulce Maria Williamson, 60, 100 block of S. New York Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Rodney Nelson, 23, 4100 block of Geoffrey St., North Port. Charges: drug trafficking, possession of heroin with intent to sell. Bond: $7,500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Margaret Carpenter Sutherland, 70, 200 block of Toscavilla Blvd., Venice. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: none.

— Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik

