The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Kelly Kay Knudson, 42, 27400 block of Obidos Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.

Nicholas Aaron Knudson, 24, 27400 block of Obidos Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear on misdemeanor and underlying charge. Bond: none.

William Francis Hayes Jr., 61, 35700 block of Washington Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Roy Lee Poore, 44, 6200 block of Padula St., Punta Gorda. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: none.

Everette Henry Pollard, 18, 2200 block of Aaron St., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear on felony and underlying charge. Bond: none.

Jared Vincent Ettore, 34, 1300 block of West Corktree Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: none.

Christian Marie Allender, 39, 21400 block of Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: none.

Travis Scott Emery, 25, 600 block of Dalton Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: driving without license revoked habitual offender and violation of probation. Bond: none.

Franklin Antwann Howard, 42, 1200 block of Uemey Lane, North Port. Charge: failure to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: $2,500.

Charles Edward Weidner, 44, 1300 block of Rocky Creek Lane, Englewood. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.

Janice Riccio, 52, 3100 block of Quail Court, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Bryanna Marie Sheckler, 29, 500 block of Center Road, Venice. Charge: possession of cocaine, possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.

Kathryn Louise Mejia, 39, 8500 block of W. Bessemmer Ave., North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant: Collier County: violation of state probation: driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Zachary Martin Johnson, 27, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,000.

Cheyne Brian Germaine, 39, 200 block of Venice East Blvd., Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Valerie Guido, 68, 400 block of Menendez St., Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

— Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik.

