The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Alexander Xavier Ponce, 36, of Riverview, FL. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
Joseph Bourcier, 34, 3000 block of Chicory Terrace, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $2,500.
Danielle Bryant, 32, 3300 block of Depew Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: scheme to defraud obtaining less than $20,000. Bond: $2,500.
Jessica Lee Krafft, 34, 17300 block of Dudley Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Anthony Michael Maiello, 55, 300 block of Flamingo Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: tamper with or fabricate physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Richard Shaundell McCutchen, 44, 3000 block of Idlewood St., North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jason Arthur Agarratt, 38, 2400 block of Mistleto Lane, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Casey Gromsiak, 37, address unknown of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $2,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jeremy Jamille Allison, 20, 1900 block of Pollard Ave., North Port. Charges: burglary with assault or battery, and domestic battery. Bond: none.
Evan Reeves Tyler, 34, 4400 block of Balsey Ave., North Port. Charge: criminal mischief with damage to property. Bond: $1,500.
Kurtis Andrew Renaud, 26, 1500 block of Sun Market Place, North Port. Charges: battery. Bond: none.
