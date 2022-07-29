The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Shane Dana Willis, 42, 12400 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
• Dale Wayne Andrews, 53, 1200 block of Ansin Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of pre-trial release. Bond: none.
• Michael Phillip Brethold, 42, 21200 block of Gaylord Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: trafficking fentanyl 4 grams or more, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• John George Alahouzos, 33, 19100 block of New Haven Court, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $1,000.
• Pilate L. Graves, 67, 1400 block of Loveland Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Scott Paul Landry, 41, 20100 block of Renwick Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to pay for gas, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,500.
• Raymond Anthony DeMatteo II, 61, 18000 block of Windingvail Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
• Gregory Wynne Lawhorn, 45, 200 block of Beeney Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
• Brandon Ray Thomassen, 33, 2600 block of Jablo Circle, North Port. Charges: presenting false ID to law enforcement, trespassing, and misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Hermino Raul Ramirez Velasquez, 42, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $5,000.
• Talea Renee Saylor, 21, 900 block of Via de Luna, Englewood. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $1,000.
• Lisa Rose DiGirolamo, 64, 11100 block of Magdalena Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
• Jorge Alvarez, 55, 2600 block of Highway 70, Arcadia. Charge: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Jose Roberto Pavon, 39, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: presenting false ID to law enforcement and failure to have nonresident driver's license.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Aidan Marshall Black, 18, 4000 block of Heaton Avenue, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $1,500.
• Nathaniel Brown, 63, 3500 block of Island Club Drive, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Michael Brian Crider, 40, Charlotte, North Carolina. Charges: possession of counterfeit driver's license, possession of a controlled substance, trafficking amphetamine and methamphetamine 14 grams or over, petit theft, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Christopher William Fiordeliso, 33, 8400 block of Trionfo Avenue, North Port. Charges: use of a 2-way communication device to facilitate a felony and two counts of sale of cocaine. Bond: $16,500.
• Casey Alan Forth, 42, 5400 block of Jami Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Colette Marie Harrelson, 64, 4300 block of Wesley Lane, North Port. Charge: possession of new or harmful legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $5,120.
• Sammy Lee Hickson, 48, 5200 block of Greenwood Avenue, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Rayshon Isaiah Lamb, 23, 1800 block of Dragonfly Avenue, North Port. Charges: trafficking phenethylamines 10 grams or more, trafficking fentanyl 4 grams or more, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a protected structure, and use of a 2-way communication device to facilitate a felony. Bond: none.
• Armando Olivera Alvarez, 33, of Fort Myers. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
• Jesus Palacio, 43, of Jacksonville. Charges: arrest on two out of county warrants. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Abby Louise Cretu, 21, 8300 block of Malcolm Avenue, North Port. Charges: petit theft and contempt of court. Bond: $20,500.
• Bernabe Gallardo-Orozco, 39, 1400 block of SE Peach Street, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Roberto Molina Martinez, 40, 1500 block of SW Praice Child Road, Arcadia. Charges: operating motor vehicle without valid license and failure to obtain motor vehicle liability insurance. Bond: $240.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
