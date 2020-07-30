The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Alex Michael Toth, 29, 300 block of Duxbury Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear on felony and underlying charge. Bond: none.

Melissa Ann Galovich, 41, of Bradenton. Charge: violation of parole. Bond: none.

James Pasquale Belmonte, 53, 3300 block of Conway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: $5,000.

Samantha Jean Rottman, 33, 800 block of Conreid Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, six counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, three counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, resisting an officer without violence, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Robert Vincent Olico, 31, 1200 block of Red Oak Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Zachary Martin Johnson, 27, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,000.

Cheyne Brian Germaine, 39, 200 block of Venice East Boulevard, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.

Anthony Kyle Fraley, 38, 200 block of Conrad Road, Venice. Charge: burglary of unoccupied structure unarmed, larceny petty theft first degree more than $100 less than $750. Bond: $2,000.

Stephan Douglas Langham, 34, 7300 block of W. Price Boulevard, North Port. Charge: driving while license is suspended revocation status. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Tacovia Nicole Mccullor, 36, 6700 block of Carovel Avenue, North Port. Charge: contempt of court: FTA/financial responsibility- driving while license is suspended. Bond: $200.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Valerie Guido, 68, 400 block of Menendez Street, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments