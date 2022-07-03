The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Toni Dawn Layton, 47, 6200 block of Safford St., Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of trafficking amphetamine, three counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, manufacture or delivery of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Ricaardo Tremayne Smith, 43, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: trespassing and off-bond/forfeiture/revocation. Bond: none.
Shama Fatima Sayed, 24, 1000 block of Ventura Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: $20,000.
Zoe Saines, 45, 23300 block of Superior Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery; and torment, deprive, mutilate, or kill an animal. Bond: $4,000.
Rodney William Ridgley, Jr., 29, 2300 block of Starlite Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Thomas Michael Bobo, 37, 3900 block of Brooklyn Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. Bond: none.
Anthony Enrigue Rose, 33, 2300 block of Irondale Road, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
Steven Clark Lynn, 62, 4300 block of Scottish Terrace, North Port. Charges: two counts of unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, two counts of petty theft, and possession of burglary tools. Bond: $20,000.
Gregory Joseph Williamson, 39, 5200 block of Pinson Drive, North Port. Charges: petty theft and use of anti-shopping counter control measure. Bond: none.
Lorrie Dawn Bloyd, 50, 3300 block of Johannesburg Road, North Port. Charges: DUI and DUI with 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $5,000.
James Edward Ceglarek, 44, 500 block of Paulmorris Drive, Englewood. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,500.
Jeffrey Wayne Phillips, 32, of Coconut Grove, Florida. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Donny Joe Cantrell, 67, 400 block of Sunnyside Drive, Venice. Charge: battery, disorderly intoxication in a public place, and resisting officer with violence. Bond: $2,120.
Samuel Thomas Engardio, 33, 1500 block of Nantucket Road, Venice. Charge: disorderly intoxication in a public place. Bond: $120.
Michael Cicel Henderson, 33, 10100 block of Peach Ave., Englewood. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
Cassandra Jo Newton, 32, 21800 block of Calvin Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to DUI testing. Bond: $620.
Marvin Alexander Schrock, 50, 300 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: DUI, DUI with damage to property and failure to register a motor vehicle. Bond: $740.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Lona Jane Lee, 51, 200 block of 3rd St., Nokomis. Charges: DUI, DUI with damage to property, violation of nonresident exemption drivers license, attached registration license plate not assigned, and driving with an expired license more than six months. Bond: $2,360.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Roger William Clayton, 39, 9900 block of S.W. Lettuce Lake Ave., Arcadia. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.
Travis Peewee McGill, 63, 300 block of S. Manatee Ave., Arcadia. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, petty theft, and criminal mischief with damage to property. Bond: $3,240.
Dana Christopher Scarbrough, 52, 16600 block Winburn Drive, Sarasota. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $5,000.
Darlene Nichole Skinner, 30, 2700 block of S.E. Hing Drive, Arcadia. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $10,000.
—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
